Register
18:19 GMT +301 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The building of the European Parliament in Strasbourg

    EU Parliament Backs Launching Checks on Whether Poland Violates EU Values

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 02

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Parliament on Thursday voted in favor of activating Article 7 of the Lisbon Treaty and start checking Poland's compliance with EU values over Warsaw's judiciary reforms.

    "The European Parliament urged EU governments on Thursday to swiftly determine whether Poland is at risk of a serious breach of EU values and if so, to propose solutions. By 422 to 147 and 48 abstentions, plenary backed the EU Commission’s proposal to activate Article 7 (1) of the EU Treaty (clear risk of a serious breach of EU values), and to ask Poland to address the risk," the parliament said in a statement.

    The lawmakers also called on the EU Council of Ministers “to undertake swift action in accordance with the provisions set out” in Article 7(1) as well as provide the parliament with all the information about the taken measures.

    The implementation of Article 7 may lead to the suspension of "certain of the rights deriving from the application of the Treaties to the Member State in question, including the voting rights of the representative of the government of that Member State in the Council."

    READ MORE: Why Poland's Resistance to Second-Class EU Status May Lead to Its Exit From Bloc

    Visitors stand in Yad Vashem's Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem
    © REUTERS/ Baz Ratner
    Jewish Foundation Says US Should Cut Ties With Poland Over Holocaust Speech Law
    In December, the European Commission proposed to the Council of the European Union to trigger Article 7(1) of the Treaty on European Union over a risk of Poland's breach of the rule of law. Triggering the article will mean launching procedures that could result in Poland losing EU voting rights. The Commission's commitment to act was reaffirmed by its First Vice-President Frans Timmermans on February 27.

    Poland has been criticized by the European Union since summer over its ongoing judicial reform, which, according to Brussels, poses a threat to the separation of powers in the country.

    Related:

    Poland Rolls Out Social Media Campaign to Justify New Holocaust Bill (VIDEO)
    Ukraine Deports Saakashvili on Charter Flight to Poland - Border Service
    France Blasts Poland for Holocaust Law: 'You Should Not Rewrite History'
    Tags:
    values, EU, European Parliament, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dazzling Winners of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
    Dazzling Winners of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
    Star Wars Trump Style
    Psst! Hey, Kid! Wanna Try Some Star Wars?
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok