16:17 GMT +301 March 2018
    KFC

    KFC UK's Delivery Issues Spill Into Gravy Supply

    Barely a week after fast food giant KFC ran out of chicken the takeaway chain admits its facing a gravy shortage.

    The same delivery "teething problems" which caused 600 of KFC's 900 restaurants to close because the chain ran out of chicken in the UK have trickled into the fast food giant's gravy supply leaving outlets low on sauce. 

    READ MORE: Fast Food Giant KFC Received Roasting After Running Out of Chicken

    Yum Brands Inc. released a statement admitting the disruption to its gravy supply. "Due to the ongoing distribution challenges DHL is experiencing, some restaurants are continuing to serve a reduced menu. We're working hard as we can to get this sorted out. We know that our gravy is a big favorite."

    The fast-food chain had recently ceased using Bidvest Logistics in favor of a cheaper rival delivery service, DHL and ended up paying the price after not enough chicken could reach its chain of outlets.

    Workers Union GMB had warned KFC over its decision to award its delivery contract to DHL and says workers must not suffer for their "chicken foul up."

    "We demand KFC and DHL make sure affected workers are paid for the hours they've lost. These companies need to stop chickening out of their responsibilities in the aftermath of this shocking board-level decision," Mick Rix, GMB National Officer said. 

    However the apology issued by KFC to its customers has received praise from public relations professionals and social media users.

    The chain paid for a full-page advert in London's Evening Standard and played on the logos letters to express their sorry with the text: "A chicken restaurant without any chicken. It's not idea. Huge apologies to our customers, especially those who travelled out of their way to find we were closed."

    READ MORE: FCK! KFC UK's Best 'Sorry' Advert Wins Wed Users' Hearts

    What is so special about the gravy? According to one social media user, "honestly the only thing that set KFC above maccies [was the gravy]…no gravy…no custom."

    Customers tweeted how angry they were to be told the fast-food chain had run low on its supplies, for the second time: "Waiting 30 minutes for a KFC only to be told there is no gravy. This my friend is bull****," was said by a Twitter user. 

    Admitting a chicken shop running out of chicken isn't 'ideal' the stain left by the gravy shortage could last for a while.

