KFC UK's Delivery Issues Spill Into Gravy Supply

Barely a week after fast food giant KFC ran out of chicken the takeaway chain admits its facing a gravy shortage.

The same delivery "teething problems" which caused 600 of KFC's 900 restaurants to close because the chain ran out of chicken in the UK have trickled into the fast food giant's gravy supply leaving outlets low on sauce.

READ MORE: Fast Food Giant KFC Received Roasting After Running Out of Chicken

Yum Brands Inc. released a statement admitting the disruption to its gravy supply. "Due to the ongoing distribution challenges DHL is experiencing, some restaurants are continuing to serve a reduced menu. We're working hard as we can to get this sorted out. We know that our gravy is a big favorite."

The fast-food chain had recently ceased using Bidvest Logistics in favor of a cheaper rival delivery service, DHL and ended up paying the price after not enough chicken could reach its chain of outlets.

@KFC_UKI aren’t having good luck first the chicken and now the gravy maybe the chickens are revolting like they did in Chicken Run 🐔#KFC #chicken #Gravy pic.twitter.com/742TgHXIwu — JAMES KEENAN 🤷🏼‍♂️ (@Jameskeenan123) March 1, 2018

Workers Union GMB had warned KFC over its decision to award its delivery contract to DHL and says workers must not suffer for their "chicken foul up."

"We demand KFC and DHL make sure affected workers are paid for the hours they've lost. These companies need to stop chickening out of their responsibilities in the aftermath of this shocking board-level decision," Mick Rix, GMB National Officer said.

However the apology issued by KFC to its customers has received praise from public relations professionals and social media users.

Top of the Month – KFC no chicken in plucky approach to crisis management: https://t.co/zsyq9soDol #pr #comms pic.twitter.com/QPFjBpZaq5 — PRWeek UK (@prweekuknews) February 27, 2018

The chain paid for a full-page advert in London's Evening Standard and played on the logos letters to express their sorry with the text: "A chicken restaurant without any chicken. It's not idea. Huge apologies to our customers, especially those who travelled out of their way to find we were closed."

READ MORE: FCK! KFC UK's Best 'Sorry' Advert Wins Wed Users' Hearts

Great response by @KFC_UKI to the with their newspaper ads today. Admit a negative and it becomes a positive #FCK pic.twitter.com/D8ld7mhoQp — Simon Clarke (@SimonOnTheRadio) February 23, 2018

What is so special about the gravy? According to one social media user, "honestly the only thing that set KFC above maccies [was the gravy]…no gravy…no custom."

Honestly the only thing that set KFC above maccies… no gravy… no custom #Mcdonalds #KFC #Gravy 😂😂😂 — Alex Kelly (@AllyK93) March 1, 2018

Customers tweeted how angry they were to be told the fast-food chain had run low on its supplies, for the second time: "Waiting 30 minutes for a KFC only to be told there is no gravy. This my friend is bull****," was said by a Twitter user.

Admitting a chicken shop running out of chicken isn't 'ideal' the stain left by the gravy shortage could last for a while.