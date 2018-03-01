Macron's Approval Rating at Lowest Point Since Election - Survey

PARIS (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron's approval rating has dropped to 30 percent, the lowest notch since his inauguration as the French leader in May, a YouGov France poll for Le HuffPost and Cnews outlets showed on Thursday.

Over a month, Macron’s popularity decreased by 11 points.

A total of 58 percent of the respondents assess Macron's actions as the head of state as negative, according to the results of the survey.

Likewise, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, whose government started 2018 with a range of reforms, including that of the railway system and introduced changes to the educational sector, enjoys the approval of almost the third of the population.

Fifty-four percent of those surveyed said they disapproved of Philippe's actions, the survey showed.

The economic policy of the government leaves 58 percent of the population unhappy, with the high unemployment rate being the major concern for the French. Other concerns are related to immigration and social protection.

The poll was conducted among 1,026 respondents on February 21-22.

A wave of protests hit France in the first two months of the year, with the employees and the labor unions of such sectors as education, agriculture, prison security, retirement homes, railway, aviation, and charities protesting against unpopular measures introduced by the government.