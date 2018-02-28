Momentum Founder Bids to Become Labour Party Secretary

Jon Lansman, a founder of the grass-roots Labour activist wing Momentum is among the front runners standing for the position of Secretary General of the British Labour Party in a development that could spell the end of the so-called "New Labour" era represented by such figures as former Prime Minister Tony Blair.
Lansman, a supporter of the Eurosceptic Bennite core of the Labour Party since the early 1980s swept the January elections for the party's National Executive Committee along with two other "Corbynite" activists affiliated with the Momentum movement.
READ MORE: Back in Spotlight: Transgender Model Sacked Over Racist Rant Wins Labour Role
The increasing swing of the Party towards a more overtly socialist platform comes as Corbyn supporters have launched a campaign to reinstate the party's historic "Clause IV," dating back to 1918, which calls for the eventual end of the capitalist mode of production and public ownership of all key industries.
Feb 26 1918 — UK Labour Party adopts Clause IV promising "secure for the workers by hand or by brain the full fruits of their industry".— DailyRadical History (@radicaldaily) February 26, 2018
All comments
Show new comments (0)