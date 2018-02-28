Register
19:47 GMT +328 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Rakhmat Akilov is seen being apprehended in Marsta, North of Stockholm after the lorry attack in Central Stockholm that killed five on April 7, 2017 in this handout photo taken in Stockholm, Sweden on April 7, 2017 and released by Swedish Police on January 30, 2018

    Pro-Daesh Fanatics Hail Stockholm Terrorist as 'Mujahid,' Call for More Attacks

    © AP Photo/ TT NEWS AGENCY/Swedish police
    Europe
    Get short URL
    130

    The posters spread by the jihadi extremists call on the "faithful" to perform similar attacks to the 2017 Stockholm one, which left five people dead and 14 seriously injured. "Hit them with a truck. Kill all!" is the message.

    A pro-Daesh group called Muharar al-Ansar has spread a series of online posters as an answer to Uzbek terrorist Rahmat Akilov being put on trial in Stockholm for the deadly truck attack, the Swedish news outlet Samhällsnytt reported.

    The posters, available in English and Arabic, encourage would-be jihadists to conduct terrorist attacks employing a variety of methods and weapons and include advice on how to slay as many people as possible. Festivals and large crowds are recommended as appropriate targets. One of the posters features the US White House in flames, whereas another one shows the front of a white cargo truck similar to that used to kill 86 people in Nice, France, in 2016.

    "Hit them with a truck," the poster declared. "Kill them all."

    Furthermore, Akilov, an Uzbek national, who rammed a pedestrian street in central Stockholm using a stolen beer truck in April 2017, was hailed as "mujahid," that is a person engaged in Jihad, and "martyr."

    Emergency servies work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm
    © AFP 2018/ Jonathan NACKSTRAND
    Sweden Joins Other Scandinavian Nations in Getting Tough on Terrorists
    During the recently started trial, Akilov, who earlier confessed to having committed the attack "in consultation with Daesh representantives," claimed he wanted Sweden to cancel its participation in the "battle against the caliphate" and its contribution to the fight with "giant sums of money." When behind bars, Akilov reportedly did "Hitler salutes" and user racial slurs against prison staff.

    Akilov, who reportedly swore allegiance to Daesh in a video recorded one day before the attack, also said his goal was to "kill Swedish citizens." However, he also admitted that his motive was to hurt tourists as well, the Expressen daily newspaper reported.

    According to the prosecution, Akilov's initial goal was to attack the "gay parade on May 1." As it appears from his chats and google searches, he originally planned to use a bomb belt.

    READ MORE: 'Elevated Risk' of Islamist Terror, as Jihadis 'Operate Freely' in Sweden

    The fact that Akilov was an illegal immigrant rejected by the Swedish asylum system and pending deportation has sparked a lot of controversy in the country. According to Tomas Brandberg of the Samtiden portal, the Migration Board therefore has "blood on its hands." Akilov had a Polish visa and, according to Swedish law, should have been referred to Poland for an asylum investigation, Brandberg stressed.

    It was also established that Akilov had previously worked for the family of a renowned Swedish comic, Özz Nûjen, and was paid SEK 85,000 for miscellaneous renovation work, the Aftonbladet daily reported.

    Related:

    'Elevated Risk' of Islamist Terror, as Jihadis 'Operate Freely' in Sweden
    Tags:
    terrorism, truck attack, terrorist, Rakhmat Akilov, Stockholm, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dazzling Winners of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
    Dazzling Winners of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
    Gen. Frost in Europe
    General Frost in Europe
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok