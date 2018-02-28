Register
    Max Mosley Phone Hacking

    Max Mosley Says Link to 1960's Anti Black By-Election Campaign is 'Red Herring'

    A damning by-election pamphlet published in 1961 suggesting black immigrants brought diseases to Britain has been unearthed by a London newspaper and reveals one of the signatories is ex Formula One chief, Max Mosley.

    The pamphlet's rhetoric linked immigrants with diseases including tuberculosis and leprosy and was circulated in Manchester in 1961 to gather support for the Union Movement's Moss Side parliamentary candidate, Walter Hesketh.

    In an interview with Britain's Channel 4 News, Max Mosley called the Daily Mail report a "red herring" and suggested it was an attempt by the newspaper "to distract from the real issue — breaching the data protection act."

    In 2008, Max Mosley was exposed by a reporter for tabloid newspaper News of the World who used a hidden camera film Mosley enjoying an S&M session and accused him of taking part in a Nazi-themed orgy. Mosley successfully sued the newspaper for breaching his privacy refuting the allegation he was a Nazi.

    READ MORE: No Sign of Justice Thirty Years After Axe Murder Linked to Disgraced Newspaper

    The Daily Mail claims the discovery of the pamphlet raises questions over the credibility of Mosley's evidence against the News of the World at the High Court. Claims, Mosely denies and has asked the tabloid newspaper for an original copy of the leaflet.

    The copy of the handout seen by the Daily Mail states it was "published by Max Mosely" and includes the words: "Protect your health. There is no medical check on immigration…Coloured immigration threatens your children's health."

    Mosely admitted he was an election agent for Walter Hesketh in court during the News of the World trial. He told the Press Association: "I do not recall the leaflet referred to which was allegedly issued 56 years ago. I said so in court and challenged lawyers for the News of the World to produce it, which they failed to do."

    "It appears that the historical investigation pursued by the Daily Mail is yet another misconceived attempt to intimidate and deter me."

    "I will continue to campaign for the vital reforms needed to protect ordinary people against the bullying of newspapers like the Daily Mail.

    READ MORE: Truly Hacked Off as Hugh Grant Wins Huge Damages Claim Against Newspaper Group

