Register
15:38 GMT +328 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Belfast view

    New UK-EU Customs Union Would Be Betrayal of Brexit Vote - May

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / William Murphy / Belfast
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Agreeing on a new comprehensive customs union with the European Union would betray the vote of the UK people on Brexit, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said Wednesday.

    "I heard a speech earlier in the week, which I believe was given by the Labour leader on the subject, where he said that he wanted Labour to negotiate a new comprehensive customs union, that would mean we couldn’t do our own trade deals, and would actually betray the vote of the British people," May told the House of Commons.

    At the same time, EU negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier said earlier in the day that the European Union and the United Kingdom need to "pick up the pace" if they wanted Brexit negotiations to be a success.

    "If we wish to make a success out of these negotiations, and I certainly do, we must pick up the pace," Barnier told a press conference.

    According to Barnier, the EU and the UK needed to complete the work on all issues regarding Brexit, including that of Ireland, this autumn.

    "The timeline for this question, as with the other questions related to the orderly withdrawal is this autumn, I can’t say exactly the date, start of October-end of October-beginning of November … We need to complete work on all subjects, including the question of Ireland, by then," Barnier said.

    The statement comes amid the publication of a draft text of the Brexit agreement.

    READ MORE: EU, UK Still Have Many Disagreements on Post-Brexit Transition — EU Negotiator

    The European Union's draft Brexit treaty stipulates the establishment of a common regulatory area without internal borders, covering both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

    "A common regulatory area comprising the Union and the United Kingdom in respect of Northern Ireland is hereby established. The common regulatory area shall constitute an area without internal borders in which the free movement of goods is ensured and North-South cooperation protected in accordance with this Chapter," the draft document reads.

    Speaking further, Barnier said that he would meet with Northern Irish political leaders next week to discuss Brexit-related issues.

    "All these issues on behalf of the 27 [EU members] I will continue the dialogue with the political leaders of Northern Ireland. I will meet Michelle O'Neill [Sinn Fein leader], Arlene Foster [Democratic Unionist Party leader] early next week," he told a press conference.

    Commenting on the ongoing Brexit talks, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Wednesday that the Northern Ireland border issue was being politically used in order to hinder the Brexit process and keep the United Kingdom in a customs union with the European Union.

    "The issue of the Northern Ireland border is being used quite a lot politically to try to keep the UK in the customs union and effectively the single market, so we can't really leave the EU," Johnson told the Sky News broadcaster.

    Johnson's comments followed a leak of his letter to UK Prime Minister Theresa May, obtained by Sky News, in which he stated that it was "wrong to see the task as maintaining 'no border'" on Ireland after Brexit and that the government's task would be to "stop this border becoming significantly harder."

    "What the letter says is that actually there are very good solutions we could put in place that would prevent any kind of hard border, but would allow goods to move freely, without let or hindrance, whilst allowing the UK to come out of the customs union," Johnson said, commenting on the letter.

    On June 23, 2016, the United Kingdom held a referendum to determine whether the country should remain in the European Union. Almost 52% of voters said "No."

    The bill that specifies the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union sets 23:00 GMT March 29, 2019, as the exact time for the country's exit from the bloc. The document will end the priority of EU laws over UK legislation by canceling the 1972 European Communities Act, which formalizes London's membership in the European Union.

    Related:

    Brexit – Spain's Chance to Seize the Rock?
    EU, UK Still Have Many Disagreements on Post-Brexit Transition - EU Negotiator
    Scottish Government May Ask Parliament to Reject Brexit Bill - Sturgeon
    Tags:
    Brexit, EU, Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ice on the Moskva River under the Zhivopisny bridge.
    Moscow Transforms Into Ice Kingdom
    Donald the Dodger
    Donald the Dodger
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok