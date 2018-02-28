'Catwalks Should Be About Collections, Not Drones' Fashion Expert Tells Sputnik

"This isn't the first time drones have been used on the catwalk but when Silicon Valley did it two years ago people thought it was really tacky — but this time people thought it was great," Kapfunde told Sputnik.
Fashion house Dolce and Gabbana recently selected drones instead of models to launch its new collection of handbags on the catwalk with around seven drones hovering over the runway each clasping a handbag costing USD $3000 and above; the drones stole the show.
"Tech should be part of fashion and used to improve the customer experience — it shouldn't overshadow fashion," Kapfunde said. "Used as a PR stunt it will overshadow a product," Muchaneta Kapfunde founding editor in chief at FashNerd.com told Sputnik.
Technology & fashion together… D&G using drones…https://t.co/uStMlVoqaf#technology #drones #fashion #entrepreneurs #tech— IvanJovetic (@ivan_jovetic) February 27, 2018
Drones Aerially Demonstrated the D&G New Handbags down the Runway. See more @ https://t.co/72wSwUm60C#DeepAero #Drones #Technology #Automation #NANO #LTC #BCPT #ETH #DGD #VEN #TRX #BNB #ICX #NCASH #XRP #XVG #GTO pic.twitter.com/CnZQs29vK5— Deep Aero Drones (@DeepAeroDrones) February 27, 2018
Kapfunde, who has worked in the fashion industry for 14 years says the PR stunt was a nod towards the merger of fashion with technology, suggesting the next hot trend is "smart fabric."
"Smart fabric where I can see the merge of fashion and tech really taking off," Kapfunde explains. "Smart textiles and biofabrication offer transparency and sustainability to the fashion industry. Some designers are growing materials to replace materials like plastic which destroys the earth, It's about technology serving the wearer."
FashNerd | "Smart fabric" that stores information in clothes invisibly without built-in sensors or power source https://t.co/J5h9PsMrgU #SmartFabric #FashionTech #SmartTextiles pic.twitter.com/LNFjf47oaw— FashNerd (@FashNerd) January 21, 2018
#graphene now enables the creation of #SmartClothes & #SmartFabric solutions. This will be a #GameChanger for #wearables.The possibilities are endless. https://t.co/DOcz3eF834 #innovation #disruption #IoT #Industry40— Frank Zanotto (@frankzanotto) February 7, 2018
Smart technology Artificial Intelligence (AI) is infiltrating every industry, fashion is the latest to merge design with tech. "Fashion tech is still in its infancy,"Kapfunde told Sputnik who says an increasing number of designers are turning to creators of smart fabrics to use technology in their designs.
"AI just gets better and can create that perfect fabric. Imagine a stain resistant white dress? Hydrophobic fabric is being created which doesn't stain, the wine just trickles off."
WearableLab | Meet the New 37.5 Tech Performance Enhancing Material. Made from Volcanic sand, these garments respond to body heat, the hotter the wearer gets, the stronger the driving force removing moisture becomes https://t.co/Niv1ZotqFh #ActiveWear #SmartFabrics #SmartTextiles pic.twitter.com/tWsuPbXehL— Novealthy (@Novealthy) February 20, 2018
Kapfunde also predicts Blockchain technology will have a big influence on the fashion industry, helping consumers trace their products to see how sustainable and ethical supply chains are with sweatshops becoming obsolete.
"Imagine being able to trace your product from where it started production by just scanning a bar code? I do see a future like that, it's the fourth industrial revolution and consumers are demanding changes; they have no idea the power they yield if they use it."
