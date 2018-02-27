EU, UK Still Have Many Disagreements on Post-Brexit Transition - EU Negotiator

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has warned Britain's demands for its future relationship with the bloc are "illusory", speaking in Brussels on the eve of the key legal text from the European Commission on Britain's separation publication.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Many points of disagreement remain between the United Kingdom and European Union on the issue of a transition period after Brexit, EU negotiator Michel Barnier said Tuesday.

"There are significant points of disagreement with the UK as to what we understand as a transition, the conditions for such and dimensions of such a transition," Barnier told a press conference.

According to the EU official, disputes include the duration of such period which the European Union wants to end in December 2020, while the United Kingdom "it seems would like to maintain this duration open-ended."

Other points of disagreement include citizens’ rights, application of EU acquis, customs union, the single market, and others.

Very good meeting with @MichelBarnier today, focusing on #Brexit legal text of draft Withdrawal Agreement to be published on Wednesday — we are of the one mind, translating the political commitments of December into legal text — no more, no less. pic.twitter.com/k8hK1MvJOk — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) February 26, 2018

​"Quite a lot of points of disagreement, currently… In the light, if these disagreements we have not achieved the transition yet," Barnier stated.

READ MORE: Scottish Government May Ask Parliament to Reject Brexit Bill — Sturgeon

© AFP 2018/ British Think Tank Outlines What Successful Brexit Looks Like For UK Security