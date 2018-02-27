Register
27 February 2018
    European Union Chief Negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier looks on during a news conference after a European General Affairs Ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium May 22, 2017.

    EU, UK Still Have Many Disagreements on Post-Brexit Transition - EU Negotiator

    © REUTERS/ Eric Vidal
    Europe
    The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has warned Britain's demands for its future relationship with the bloc are "illusory", speaking in Brussels on the eve of the key legal text from the European Commission on Britain's separation publication.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Many points of disagreement remain between the United Kingdom and European Union on the issue of a transition period after Brexit, EU negotiator Michel Barnier said Tuesday.

    "There are significant points of disagreement with the UK as to what we understand as a transition, the conditions for such and dimensions of such a transition," Barnier told a press conference.

    According to the EU official, disputes include the duration of such period which the European Union wants to end in December 2020, while the United Kingdom "it seems would like to maintain this duration open-ended."

    Other points of disagreement include citizens’ rights, application of EU acquis, customs union, the single market, and others.

    ​"Quite a lot of points of disagreement, currently… In the light, if these disagreements we have not achieved the transition yet," Barnier stated.

    The bill that specifies the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union sets 23:00 GMT March 29, 2019, as the exact time for the country's exit from the bloc. The document will end the priority of EU laws over UK legislation by canceling the 1972 European Communities Act, which formalizes London's membership in the European Union.

    Ok