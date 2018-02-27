Register
19:06 GMT +327 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Nya Koalitionssamlingen

    Sweden's First 'Immigrant Party' Gets Into 'Blood' Scandal

    © Photo: Nya Koalitionssamlingen / facebook
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (89)
    1010

    Given the fact that the organization operates under the "diversity is strength" banner and all of the founders are of foreign origin, it is no surprise that it relies mainly on support from fellow immigrants. However, the party's been off to a troublesome start.

    A new party has been launched in the Swedish city of Malmö, often dubbed the nation's "most multicultural" one. The focal point of the New Coalition Assembly (NKS) is integration, and the party seeks to become nationwide in the future after first forming a voter base in its home town, the local news portal 24Malmö reported.

    The New Coalition Assembly is headed by Hussam Alkoblawi, a stateless Palestinian who, by his own admission, had lived without a passport until the age of 22. Other founding members have foreign backgrounds as well. "We think diversity is strength, and therefore diversity must be clearly reflected on the country's political map as well," NKS wrote on its website.

    "I have lived in Sweden for 30 years and have been following developments in Swedish society. I see all the differences that have arisen, and we also notice that the gap between foreigners and Swedish citizens has grown bigger," Alkoblawi told 24Malmö.

    The party's stated goal is to contribute to integration in Swedish society on a practical level, as opposed to purely theoretical speculations, as Alkoblawi specifically slammed Swedish politicians for "spending too much time at the desk."

    READ MORE: Swedish Feminists Headed for Parliament With 'Completely Open Borders' Rhetoric

    "Our goal is to create a harmoniously functioning society regardless of one's origins. There are many politicians out there who contribute with very good slogans and ideas, but something is missing in practice. We want to work in the field, in reality, and we want to show that change can happen if you work outside, and not just in the office," Alkoblawi explained.

    So far, the party has arranged meetings for immigrants on different topics such as legal rights, the labor market, crime and law enforcement in Sweden. Additionally, the New Coalition Assembly holds live broadcasts on both Youtube and Facebook, as the goal admittedly is to reach as many people as possible and pave the way for future expansion.

    "We have made great progress and many are interested. In a single week, there may be up to 150,000 people watching our movies. People appreciate it and we have been able to help," Alkoblawi explained.

    READ MORE: 'Come to Stay': Muslim Community Clamors for Minaret Calls to 'Enrich Sweden'

    To get a seat in the Malmö City Council, a minimum of three percent of the votes are required, and the party is hopeful to garner the votes needed from the city's burgeoning immigrant diaspora. In Malmö, Sweden's third-largest city, ethnic Swedes have been in the minority since the mid-2010s, according to various estimates.

    "We consider ourselves a Swedish party, but basically we have foreign backgrounds. We want to address all citizens, but for natural reasons, people with immigrant backgrounds are our primary interest," Alkoblawi explained.

    Statistics Sweden indicated that around 27 percent of Sweden's population of around 10 million had a full or partial foreign background as early as 2011. The Nordic country, however, has taken in over 200,000 immigrants in the past two years alone.

    Ironically, less than a year ago, users at Flashback, Sweden's post popular forum, pondered when the country was going to get its first immigrant party, arriving at the conclusion it was a "question of time." Apparently, the time is now.

    READ MORE: Verbal Bloodshed as 'Righteous' 'Pancake War' Erupts in Swedish Schools

    However, the party has already triggered controversy with a photograph on its Facebook page of a cake designed as a heart with a Swedish flag and an excess of strawberry juice. Some users saw a morbid symbolism in it.

    "Blood cake. Does it symbolize all my ancestors who built this country with blood, sweat and tears?" a user wrote, calling this a "scandal."

    Alkoblawi explained to the Expressen daily that his party merely was celebrating Valentine's Day with a heart-shaped jam-filled cake.

    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (89)

    Related:

    'No Swinging Doors': Change of Immigration Rhetoric by Sweden's Top Party?
    Swedish Feminists Headed for Parliament With 'Completely Open Borders' Rhetoric
    'Come to Stay': Muslim Community Clamors for Minaret Calls to 'Enrich Sweden'
    Verbal Bloodshed as 'Righteous' 'Pancake War' Erupts in Swedish Schools
    Breaking Barriers: Sweden's First Muslim Party Hopes to Make Way Into Parliament
    Muslim 'Maryam' Multicultural Sweden's Fastest-Growing Name
    Tags:
    immigrants, NKS, Hussam Alkoblawi, Malmo, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ice on the Moskva River under the Zhivopisny bridge.
    Moscow Transforms Into Ice Kingdom
    Donald the Dodger
    Donald the Dodger
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok