Death Toll in Blast in UK's Leicester Increases to 5 - Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The death toll of an explosion in the UK city of Leicester has increased to five, local police said Monday.

"Five people are now confirmed to have died following an explosion and fire at a building in Leicester last night (Sunday 25 February). Five others were taken to hospital, one of whom remains in a critical condition," the statement read.

The rescue work at the site of explosion has been temporarily suspended because of "the structural integrity of a neighbouring building," while the Hinckley Road has also been partially closed, according to the police statement.

The statement added citing Matt Cane, a group manager from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, that the cause of the explosion was expected to be found out in the coming days.

On Sunday, media reported citing eyewitnesses that the explosion hit a two-story building on Hinckley Road at around 07:10 p.m. Earlier death toll stood at four.