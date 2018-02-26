Death Toll in Blast in UK's Leicester Increases to 5 - Police

"Five people are now confirmed to have died following an explosion and fire at a building in Leicester last night (Sunday 25 February). Five others were taken to hospital, one of whom remains in a critical condition," the statement read.
The rescue work at the site of explosion has been temporarily suspended because of "the structural integrity of a neighbouring building," while the Hinckley Road has also been partially closed, according to the police statement.
On Sunday, media reported citing eyewitnesses that the explosion hit a two-story building on Hinckley Road at around 07:10 p.m. Earlier death toll stood at four.
