Merkel's Party Backs Coalition Deal With Social Democrats

Germany's CDU voted in favor of a coalition agreement with the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the wake of the chancellor's pledge to rejuvenate her party. All but 27 of the 975 CDU delegates attending the congress supported the partnership.
The plan is yet to be approved by the SPD; the final results are expected to be announced on Sunday, March 4.
The chancellor initially planned to form a coalition with the Greens and the Free Democratic Party (FDP), but the preliminary talks with them collapsed.
Earlier this month, Merkel announced that the talks on creation of the alliance between the CDU/CSU bloc and the SPD to form the new government had been completed.
