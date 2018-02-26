Register
18:28 GMT +326 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    European Commission headquarters

    'Kicking in Doors': Danish Feminist Politician Hyped as Future EU Boss

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky
    Europe
    Get short URL
    213

    According to Nordic newspapers, Danish politician Margrethe Vestager, former leader of the Danish Social Liberal Party and incumbent EU Commissioner for Competition may become the first woman to lead the EU Commission in 2019 after being tipped by French President Emmanuel Macron.

    After a brilliant career in Denmark, Margrethe Vestager rose to international fame after confronting multinational corporations' tax-dodging schemes. Among others, she highlighted Apple's illegal tax benefits in Ireland. Today, Brussels is abuzz with speculations that Vestager may succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as the President of the European Commission, the Finnish daily newspaper Hufvudstadsbladet daily wrote.

    With an overtly feminist agenda, Vestager may become the first woman in this post. In Denmark, Vestager gained fame with her call to revise the public's attitude toward power due to the recent wave of harassment revelations that swept the globe industry by industry.

    "I have thought a lot about why so many men are in the position of power and why we express ourselves as we do. Women must crush the glass ceiling and kick in doors. Our language reveals us: power is men's territory and women are merely guests," Vestager explained to Hufvudstadsbladet. According to Vestager, it is time to "renew the language of power," which she described as a "liberation" for men as well.

    READ MORE: Swedish Feminist 'Regrets' Asking for Food, Spa Tips Prior to Auschwitz Visit

    While Vestager herself admitted that becoming the first woman to become president of the European Commission would be an important milestone, leveling gender balance at other EU institutions is by far more crucial.

    "Now, 36 percent of all director generals and their deputies are women. In 2014, it was only 11 percent. I like this development," Vestager said.

    ​As the Danish newspaper Altinget put it, Vestager had "two trump cards and one joker" in the battle for the top post. According to Altinget Jacob Nielsen, Vestager's trump cards were her "international stardom" and her solid chances to become the "top candidate" of Europe's liberal faction. Vestager's "joker" was her opportunity to run in the elections to the European Parliament, strengthening her position as the liberals' leader.

    Despite the fact that two thirds of Danish voters would prefer Vestager to keep her position in Brussels, Danish Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen cast doubt on her future by recalling that it was Denmark's tradition to let a parliamentary majority to appoint a commissioner. This was interpreted as a clear signal that Vestager doesn't enjoy Copenhagen's support, Altinget wrote.

    READ MORE: Pure Invention? Feminist Imam Accuses Danish Islam Critic of 'Revenge Porn'

    Vestager was a Danish MP between 2001 and 2014 and led the Social Liberal Party (Radikale Venstre) between 2007 and 2014. She also served as the Minister and Economic Affairs and the Interior. Her subsequent activity as EU Commissioner earned her the title of "the rich world's most powerful trustbuster" and "the world's most feared anti-trust enforcer."

    An outspoken feminist, a supporter of the #MeToo anti-harassment movement and a firm believer in financial fair play, Vestager is also known to oppose executives using private jets. Vestager was early to start a Twitter account and has currently 234,000 followers.

    ​According to Hufvudstadsbladet, former Finnish Prime Minister and European Commission Vice President for Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness Jyrki Katainen and EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier are also mentioned as possible candidates to succeed Juncker.

    Related:

    Swedish Feminist 'Regrets' Asking for Food, Spa Tips Prior to Auschwitz Visit
    Pure Invention? Feminist Imam Accuses Danish Islam Critic of 'Revenge Porn'
    Tags:
    European Commission, Jyrki Katainen, Jean-Claude Juncker, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Margrethe Vestager, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Olympic Hockey Final Win in Pictures
    Russia's Olympic Hockey Final Win in Pictures
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok