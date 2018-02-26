Some Don't Like it Cold: 'Beast From the East' Hits UK, Sets Twitter Afire

The incoming cold spell from northern Russia, dubbed the 'Beast from the East', will almost certain cause travel chaos and disrupt mobile phone services in Britain, according to meteorologists.
The country's Met Office has already warned of a "potential risk to life and property" due to what is expected to be the coldest early March in thirty years in the UK, where the mercury may drop to minus 8C (17.6F) in the next few days.
In some parts of Britain, temperatures may nosedive to minus 15C (5F), and icy conditions there are expected to last until the middle of March.
READ MORE: Breath of Siberia: Biting Frost Reigns in Northeastern China (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
At least 20 centimeters of snow are predicted in many areas across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, with the Met Office saying that "travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers."
"We refer to March 1 as being the first day of spring, and of course March 1 will be right in the middle of this cold spell, so spring will be postponed for a couple of weeks, shall we say," the Met Office's Martin Bowles said.
Our first #uksnow image from the Beast from the East arriving in #Norwich courtesy of @Claudia01139221 pic.twitter.com/fbWpoQ3mrp— UK Weather Live (@UKWeatherLive) 25 февраля 2018 г.
Twitter users were quick to react to the news, with some expressing surprise about the name of the cold snap from Russia.
Apparently the beast from the east is coming to the UK #bambambigelow #WWF #WWE pic.twitter.com/doCvncgjbM— Rizwan (@RizwanRock7) 26 февраля 2018 г.
#UK weather live: Heavy snow and ice set to cause travel chaos as 'Beast from the East' hits Britain https://t.co/4fxhPPwstX pic.twitter.com/urSvB31TPS— Travel Newz (@Travel_Newz) 26 февраля 2018 г.
There are warnings to expect disruption to roads and public transport today as icy weather (nicknamed 'The Beast from the East') batters the UK — we could get some snow as a result! #CapitalReports #Snow #Ice pic.twitter.com/oWodfdZK8D— CapitalLivNews (@CapitalLivNews) 26 февраля 2018 г.
The 'Beast from the East' has arrived in the UK — and while the temperature might read —4 in most parts of #Wales, the Met Office says because of the wind chill it feels more like —7! #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/JcwzdifyoF— Heart Wales News (@heartwalesnews) 26 февраля 2018 г.
Baby it's cold outside but you ain't seen nothing yet!— Derek Brockway — weatherman (@DerekTheWeather) 25 февраля 2018 г.
The 'Beast from the East' will arrive tomorrow moving across the #UK & #Ireland
Likely to be a historic & memorable cold spell!
Keep an eye on elderly or vulnerable friends & neighbours
Check your car antifreeze ❄⚠ pic.twitter.com/fpG8JFT03P
"Beast from the East"! British propaganda at its constant. UK weather.— Charkes Starling (@Charkesstarling) 26 февраля 2018 г.
Latest weather forecast for the UK says that the "Beast from the East" will require a new approach to getting our shopping done. Ridiculous name! pic.twitter.com/MdQ3X4NgcZ— Brian Smith (@TheRealBrianSmi) 25 февраля 2018 г.
