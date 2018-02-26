Some Don't Like it Cold: 'Beast From the East' Hits UK, Sets Twitter Afire

Weather forecasters have warned of the coldest beginning of March in Britain in thirty years, with temperatures expected to plunge to minus 8C (17.6F) across the UK.

The incoming cold spell from northern Russia, dubbed the 'Beast from the East', will almost certain cause travel chaos and disrupt mobile phone services in Britain, according to meteorologists.

The country's Met Office has already warned of a "potential risk to life and property" due to what is expected to be the coldest early March in thirty years in the UK, where the mercury may drop to minus 8C (17.6F) in the next few days.

In some parts of Britain, temperatures may nosedive to minus 15C (5F), and icy conditions there are expected to last until the middle of March.

At least 20 centimeters of snow are predicted in many areas across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, with the Met Office saying that "travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers."

"We refer to March 1 as being the first day of spring, and of course March 1 will be right in the middle of this cold spell, so spring will be postponed for a couple of weeks, shall we say," the Met Office's Martin Bowles said.

Twitter users were quick to react to the news, with some expressing surprise about the name of the cold snap from Russia.

#UK weather live: Heavy snow and ice set to cause travel chaos as 'Beast from the East' hits Britain https://t.co/4fxhPPwstX pic.twitter.com/urSvB31TPS — Travel Newz (@Travel_Newz) 26 февраля 2018 г.

There are warnings to expect disruption to roads and public transport today as icy weather (nicknamed 'The Beast from the East') batters the UK — we could get some snow as a result! #CapitalReports #Snow #Ice pic.twitter.com/oWodfdZK8D — CapitalLivNews (@CapitalLivNews) 26 февраля 2018 г.

The 'Beast from the East' has arrived in the UK — and while the temperature might read —4 in most parts of #Wales, the Met Office says because of the wind chill it feels more like —7! #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/JcwzdifyoF — Heart Wales News (@heartwalesnews) 26 февраля 2018 г.

Baby it's cold outside but you ain't seen nothing yet!



The 'Beast from the East' will arrive tomorrow moving across the #UK & #Ireland



Likely to be a historic & memorable cold spell!



Keep an eye on elderly or vulnerable friends & neighbours



Check your car antifreeze ❄⚠ pic.twitter.com/fpG8JFT03P — Derek Brockway — weatherman (@DerekTheWeather) 25 февраля 2018 г.

"Beast from the East"! British propaganda at its constant. UK weather. — Charkes Starling (@Charkesstarling) 26 февраля 2018 г.