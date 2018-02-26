Register
14:20 GMT +326 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Jehovah's Witnesses in Tuuri, Finland

    Finland Rules Jehovah's Witnesses Draft Exemption 'Discriminatory'

    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Tiia Monto / Jehovah's Witnesses in Tuuri, Finland
    Europe
    Get short URL
    140

    In a crucial ruling, a Finnish court found that exemption from military service currently enjoyed by Jehovah's Witnesses was "discriminatory" in that it penalized other "total objectors" who are jailed and regarded "prisoners of conscience" by Amnesty International.

    With a slim majority of 4 to 3, the Helsinki Court of Appeals voted that the Finnish practice of allowing male Jehovah's Witnesses to avoid conscription was unjust towards other conscientious objectors, national broadcaster Yle reported.

    This historic decision denounces the decades-old exemption for Jehovah's Witnesses initiated in 1987. In stark contrast to other "total objectors," who refuse both military and civilian service, Jehovah's Witnesses are uniquely not sent to prison.

    The ruling came in a discrimination case brought by a man who was imprisoned in 2016 for refusing conscription service the year before. Jehovah's Witnesses cite their pacifist interpretation of the Bible as the foundation for their objection. No other groups in Finland have the same right.

    Meat
    CC0
    'Not Halal Enough': Finland's Strict Slaughter Rules Roasted by Local Muslims
    Finland's non-discrimination ombudsman, the parliamentary committee of constitutional affairs and the Defense Ministry have all previously maintained that the differential treatment of Jehovah's Witnesses' contradicts the principle of equality.

    Robin Harms, a senior advisor to the Non-Discrimination Ombudsman, argued that favoring Jehovah's Witnesses was an "embarrassment" for Finland.

    The Finnish Union of Conscientious Objectors (AKL) welcomed the court decision by calling it "pivotal" in the process toward banning conscription altogether.

    As of today, Finns are to choose between serving in the military, dedicating a longer period of time to civilian service, or a six-month prison sentence. For its practice of forced conscription, Finland has come under fire from human rights organizations such as Amnesty International and the UN Human Rights Committee.

    According to the AKL, there is an annual average of 40 objectors in Finland. By contrast, about 100 Jehovah's Witnesses avoid conscription each year.

    READ MORE: Finns Mull Co-Housing Male, Female Conscripts to Boost Equality, Morale

    While the majority of draftees (72 percent) choose to enter military service (six months minimum), some 2,000 opt for civilian service, which lasts a minimum of 347 days. All men who end up jailed for objecting to conscription are considered prisoners of conscience by Amnesty International.

    Justice Minister Antti Häkkänen said following the verdict that the current exemptions from military service may be re-evaluated in the light of the ruling.

    The Finnish Armed Forces are based on universal male conscription, with the percentage of female volunteers steadily rising in recent years. Each year, some 27,000 conscripts are trained.

    While it has a standing strength of about 16,000 troops in peacetime, Finland is capable of mobilizing up to 230,000 troops and service personnel within four weeks, the largest such force in Scandinavia.

    The total number of Jehova's Witnesses is estimated at about 20,000 in Finland.

    READ MORE: 'Come to Stay': Muslim Community Clamors for Minaret Calls to 'Enrich Sweden'

    Related:

    Finns Mull Co-Housing Male, Female Conscripts to Boost Equality, Morale
    Hello, Darkness: Finnish Women Reportedly Suffering From 'Emotional Loneliness'
    'Come to Stay': Muslim Community Clamors for Minaret Calls to 'Enrich Sweden'
    Tags:
    pacifism, military, draft, religion, Jehovah's Witnesses, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Olympic Hockey Final Win in Pictures
    Russia's Olympic Hockey Final Win in Pictures
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok