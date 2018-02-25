Latvia Bans Entry for Chechen Leader Kadyrov Over 'Magnitsky List' - Reports

RIGA (Sputnik) - Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and head of Russia's Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin are among foreign nationals on the so-called "Magnitsky list" in Latvia, local media reported Sunday.

On Thursday, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said that, implementing the decision of the parliament of February 8, Riga had banned the entry of 49 foreign nationals linked with the "Magnitsky case."

The list also includes head of legal department at Russia's Prosecutor General's Office Oleg Logunov and State Duma member Andrey Lugovoy, who is suspected by UK prosecutors of poisoning Russia's former intelligence officer Alexander Litvinenko, the DELFI news website said.

The legislation imposing visa bans and asset freezes on those allegedly involved in Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky's death and human rights abuses had been already passed in the United States, Canada, Estonia and Lithuania.

Sergei Magnitsky was a Hermitage Capital Management lawyer, who was arrested in Moscow on tax evasion charges and died in custody in 2009. The United States adopted the Magnitsky Act in 2012 that imposed travel bans and asset freezes on Russians allegedly involved in his death.