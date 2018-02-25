Register
15:48 GMT +325 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to Jens Spahn during debate at the German lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, February 22, 2018

    Merkel to Appoint Persistant Party Critic as Germany's Health Minister - Reports

    © REUTERS/ Axel Schmidt
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Angela Merkel's move is believed to be an attempt to overcome party's internal disagreements ahead of the federal CDU convention this Monday.

    The German chancellor is going to include in the government one of the most outspoken critics within her conservative party CDU, Jens Spahn, promoting him to the health minister, the dpa news agency reported on Sunday.

    READ MORE: 'Hijabs on the Brain': Activist Lashes Out Against Germany's Migration Policy

    Spahn has been criticizing Merkel's centrist immigration policy and advocating for a conservative shift in the CDU, as the right-wing Alternative for Germany, which railed against a mass influx of migrants in 2015, has been taking away the conservatives' votes.

    In 2002, 22-year-old Spahn became the youngest member of the German Bundestag. While serving in the parliament, he headed the Working group on health policy as well as the post of the spokesman of the CDU/CSU health parliamentary group. In 2016, The Guardian called Spahn a possible replacement for Merkel's position.

    Prison
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Some 150 Dangerous Islamists in German Prisons Need 'De-radicalizing' - Report
    The potential inclusion of Spahn in Merkel's government is believed to defuse the internal tensions ahead of the CDU convention scheduled for Monday. After the alliance of Christian Democrats and Social Democrats (CDU/CSU) suffered its worst defeat since 1949 in September's general election, Merkel has been struggling with increasing pressure from within the ranks of her party.

    Difficult negotiations creating a government added to the internal rebellion against the German chancellor, as Merkel's conservatives had to relinquish key cabinet positions, among them six ministries including finance and foreign affairs, so as to strike the coalition deal with the Social Democrats (SPD).

    READ MORE: German AfD Party Mulls to Join Anti-Islamization Pegida Rallies — Reports

    During its parliamentary election win in Germany on September 24, 2017, Merkel's CDU/CSU alliance obtained 33 percent of votes and secured 246 seats in the parliament, failing to secure an absolute majority. The SPD came second with 20.5 percent of the vote and 153 seats, while third place went to the Free Democratic Party, which got 10.7 percent and 80 seats.

    Related:

    German Media Scaremongers Over Russian Nord Stream 2 Pipeline
    Russia Beats Germany in OT to Claim Olympic Ice Hockey Gold
    Toy Story: What the German Hockey Team May Get for Olympic Medals
    Germany Will Face Russia After Shocking Canada in Hockey Semifinal
    German AfD Party Mulls to Join Anti-Islamization Pegida Rallies - Reports
    German Dog Named Lima 'Not Allowed' to Vote on Merkel Coalition as SPD Member
    Some 150 Dangerous Islamists in German Prisons Need 'De-radicalizing' - Report
    Corbyn Smeared As Traitor by UK Right Wing Press: Nazi Germany Redux
    Germany to Triple Number of Soldiers in NATO Drills Near Russia - Reports
    Tags:
    minister, health, Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), Jens Spahn, Angela Merkel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Olympic Hockey Final Win in Pictures
    Russia's Olympic Hockey Final Win in Pictures
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok