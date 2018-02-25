Register
13:44 GMT +325 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Tahko

    Russian Tourists in Finland: Thirst for Spending Sprees Reportedly Plummets

    CC BY 2.0 / Leo-setä / Tahko
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 60

    In the 1990s and the early 2000s, Russian tourists did not think twice before buying cottages near the Finnish ski resort Tahko for a whopping 20 million markkas (about four million dollars), according to the Finnish broadcaster Yle.

    Russian tourists have become more frugal about spending money in neighboring Finland, a far cry from the early post-Soviet years, when they used to "carry money in plastic packages", the Finnish broadcaster Yle reported.

    Yle referred to the situation in the 1990's and early 2000's, when Russian holidaymakers visited the Tahko ski resort and purchased local cottages for 20 million markka  (about four million dollars) even though the cottages were worth a mere two million markkas (around 410,000 dollars).

    READ MORE: Andorra Enjoys Growing Inflow of Russian Tourists After 2014 Setback — Minister

    At the time, well-to-do Russian tourists in Finland preferred to buy snowmobiles instead of renting them, and then left them at their cottages near the Tahko resort.

    National flags of Russia and the US
    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    Number of US Tourists Visiting Russia Grows 25% in 2017 - Russian Trade Envoy
    According to Yle, a super-rich Russian tourist could order all the dishes from a restaurant menu in order to taste them, while in hotels there were pilots of private planes to help Russian vacationers jet somewhere new, if necessary.

    In the 1990s, rich Russians in Tahko even spent money renting a cat — a far cry from today's situation: Russian tourists have stopped going on wild spending sprees.

    Right now, the number of Russian tourists in Tahko is decreasing and they prefer to stay for a shorter period, Yle concluded, citing a local as saying that "tourists currently go shopping in a supermarket and buy their own food."

    Related:

    Number of US Tourists Visiting Russia Grows 25% in 2017 - Russian Trade Envoy
    Easter Island Residents Furious With Line-Stepping Tourists
    Touch But Don't Look: Tourists in Amsterdam Banned From Ogling Prostitutes
    India Limits Taj Mahal Tourists to 40,000 Per Day to Prevent Wear and Tear
    Tags:
    planes, holidaymakers, money, tourists, ski resort, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Best from Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018
    The Best From 2018's Underwater Photographer of the Year
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok