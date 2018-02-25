Russian Tourists in Finland: Thirst for Spending Sprees Reportedly Plummets

Russian tourists have become more frugal about spending money in neighboring Finland, a far cry from the early post-Soviet years, when they used to "carry money in plastic packages", the Finnish broadcaster Yle reported.
Yle referred to the situation in the 1990's and early 2000's, when Russian holidaymakers visited the Tahko ski resort and purchased local cottages for 20 million markka (about four million dollars) even though the cottages were worth a mere two million markkas (around 410,000 dollars).
READ MORE: Andorra Enjoys Growing Inflow of Russian Tourists After 2014 Setback — Minister
At the time, well-to-do Russian tourists in Finland preferred to buy snowmobiles instead of renting them, and then left them at their cottages near the Tahko resort.
In the 1990s, rich Russians in Tahko even spent money renting a cat — a far cry from today's situation: Russian tourists have stopped going on wild spending sprees.
Right now, the number of Russian tourists in Tahko is decreasing and they prefer to stay for a shorter period, Yle concluded, citing a local as saying that "tourists currently go shopping in a supermarket and buy their own food."
All comments
Show new comments (0)