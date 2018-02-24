Macron and the Wolf: French President to Star in a Soviet Fairy Tale

The French head of state is expected to make his first foray into the world of acting by taking part in a famous Soviet-era symphonic fairy tale, soon to be performed at Elysee Palace in Paris.

An upcoming performance of Peter and the Wolf, to be held in the French capital, will feature none other than French President Emmanuel Macron himself, The Local reports.

According to the newspaper, the French head of state will be playing the role of the narrator who tells the story to the audience while the orchestra – in this particular instance, the Republican Guard Orchestra — illustrates it with its music.

© AFP 2018/ GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT Hands Off Our Tradition! Macron Defends French Wine, Says He Drinks It Twice a Day

The performance is expected to be held at the Elysee Palace in Paris on March 1, for an audience that "will include children suffering from illnesses and conditions and members of the presidential palace staff."

READ MORE: Brigitte Macron Cozies Up at Elysee Palace

Peter and the Wolf is a musical composition written by famous Soviet composer Sergei Prokofiev in 1936, which details the fairytale exploits of a boy named Peter who managed to defeat and capture a wolf with the help of his forest companions.