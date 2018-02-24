Macron and the Wolf: French President to Star in a Soviet Fairy Tale

An upcoming performance of Peter and the Wolf, to be held in the French capital, will feature none other than French President Emmanuel Macron himself, The Local reports.
According to the newspaper, the French head of state will be playing the role of the narrator who tells the story to the audience while the orchestra – in this particular instance, the Republican Guard Orchestra — illustrates it with its music.
READ MORE: Brigitte Macron Cozies Up at Elysee Palace
Peter and the Wolf is a musical composition written by famous Soviet composer Sergei Prokofiev in 1936, which details the fairytale exploits of a boy named Peter who managed to defeat and capture a wolf with the help of his forest companions.
All comments
Show new comments (0)