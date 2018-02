Reports about the victims of the shooting near the train centre in Zurich have alarmed people in Switzerland's financial capital. Police says the situation has been taken under control.

Two people were killed in an incident in the center of Zurich on Friday, according to the police. No further details were provided, though the police assured that there was no danger to the public.

Police reports that there are no indications that Zurich's shooting is linked to terrorism.

The scene has been cordoned off. It is still unclear whether there are people injured in the incident.

