Register
19:21 GMT +322 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Modern slavery

    Big Brands, Big Meetings, Big Summits, but Modern Slavery Still Problem for UK

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Online fashion giant Asos is hosting an event in Mauritius to discuss issues surrounding modern slavery in the retail industry, meanwhile the UK is holding a Modern Slavery Summit to see how law enforcement agencies can prosecute more perpetrators of human trafficking.

    Fashion brand executives from Adidas, Puma, zLabels, Woolworths and Whistles which all manufacture goods in Mauritius, will meet anti-slavery lobby groups including the International Labour Organization, the Ethical Trading Initiative and Anti Slavery International.

    Asos is the first online fashion business to sign up to the Global Framework agreement which aims to improve working conditions for 50 million people, making a public commitment to eradicate slavery from its supply chains.

    READ MORE: British Businesses Must Do More to Stamp Out Modern Slavery in Supply Chains

    The ecommerce brand has partnered with the British High Commission to host the event, Asos sourcing director said: "The hope is that by sharing experience and expertise, we can encourage efforts to prevent exploitation during recruitment, and engage governments to effectively enforce legislation to protect migrant workers."

    The British government says tackling modern slavery is high on its agenda: "The UK government is committed to the eradication of all forms of forced labor and is supportive of initiatives to ensure that migrant workers working in factories and plants are not in situations of debt bondage," British High Commissioner Keith Allan said in a statement.

    However modern slavery remains a huge problem in Britain, despite Theresa May introducing a law in 2015 intended to stop human traffickers. Anti-slavery charities say there is still not enough support for victims.

    READ MORE: Allowance Cut for UK Slavery Victims Amid Calls for New Law to Protect Survivors

    There are currently around 300 police operations across the UK targeting modern slavery, according to the National Crime Agency.

    Three people were recently arrested on modern slavery offences after police discovered 200 migrant workers from Eastern Europe on a flower-picking farm in Cornwall.

    READ MORE: 200 Eastern Europeans Found Enslaved in Latest UK Modern Slavery Case

    Meanwhile the UKs Attorney General told a Modern Slavery Summit held at Wilton Park in England: "This summit will be an important step in strengthening the international dialogue and eliminating the crimes of forced labor, modern slavery and human trafficking."

    The summit is hosted by Alison Saunders, Director of Public Prosecutions for England and Wales and is being held for law enforcement agencies and prosecutors to discuss ways to disrupt and prosecute more modern slavery crimes.

    ​READ MORE: 'Dire' Specialist Support for UK Child Victims of Slavery, Charity Tells Sputnik

    Related:

    Airbnb Vows to Curb 'Pop-Up Brothels' and Slavery in Its Rental Homes
    Belgian and UK Police Conduct Massive Joint Op, Save Migrants From Slavery
    200 Eastern Europeans Found Enslaved in Latest UK Modern Slavery Case
    'Dire' Specialist Support for UK Child Victims of Slavery, Charity Tells Sputnik
    Tags:
    supply chain, modern slavery, human trafficking, Mauritius, United Kingdom, Bangladesh
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    London Fashion Week in Pictures
    The Best of London Fashion Week
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok