Police Block Building in Brussels, Gunmen Allegedly Inside - Representative

"A special operation is being carried out. There may be one or more armed people in the house," commune representative told Sputnik.
Two armed men are holed up in an apartment according to the authorities.
Two armed men are holed up in an apartment according to the authorities.
There are police helicopters in the sky cordoning off the territory.
Massive police operation ongoing in the #Forest area of #Brussels amid suspected presence of armed man/men in a building; area on lockdown

Gros déploiement des services policiers à #Forest, près de la place Saint-Denis: "Les habitants priés de rester chez eux" #Bruxelles #Brussel

The incident is reportedly taking place near a primary school attended by approximately 350 students. The children have been taken inside the building as a safety precaution.
Police have established an extensive security perimeter, recommending residents of the neighborhood to stay inside their homes.
