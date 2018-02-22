There Are No Records on UK Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn - GDR Archive

Germany's Stasi Records Agency has commented on recent media reports, alleging that the Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn had met with a Czechoslovak spy during the Cold War and provided him with sensitive data.

The GDR Ministry of State Security's archive said on Wednesday that the East German secret police had no records mentioning the UK Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

"Research into the Ministry for State Security [Stasi] transmissions has not produced any documents or other information about Jeremy Corbyn or Dianne Abbott," the agency said, cited by Deutsche Welle.

The statement came after British online portal "Guido Fawkes" released an alleged Stasi document revealing a close relationship between the current Labour leader and East German intelligence during the Cold War.

In particular, it alleged that Jeremy Corbyn who is said to have traveled to communist East Germany with his then-fiancee Diane Abbott, now Shadow Home Secretary, in the 1980s, had controversial links to Soviet states and allegedly provided a spy from the former Czechoslovakia with sensitive data.

A Corbyn representative said that the politician had indeed met with a Czechoslovak diplomat in 1986, but denied any other allegations, calling the reports of the British newspapers "entirely false" and "a ridiculous smear."