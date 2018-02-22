Register
16:17 GMT +322 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn talks to the media after meeting European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (not pictured) at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium July 13, 2017.

    There Are No Records on UK Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn - GDR Archive

    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Germany's Stasi Records Agency has commented on recent media reports, alleging that the Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn had met with a Czechoslovak spy during the Cold War and provided him with sensitive data.

    The GDR Ministry of State Security's archive said on Wednesday that the East German secret police had no records mentioning the UK Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

    "Research into the Ministry for State Security [Stasi] transmissions has not produced any documents or other information about Jeremy Corbyn or Dianne Abbott," the agency said, cited by Deutsche Welle.

    The statement came after British online portal "Guido Fawkes" released an alleged Stasi document revealing a close relationship between the current Labour leader and East German intelligence during the Cold War.

    READ MORE: Corbyn Smeared As Traitor by UK Right Wing Press: Nazi Germany Redux

    In particular, it alleged that Jeremy Corbyn who is said to have traveled to communist East Germany with his then-fiancee Diane Abbott, now Shadow Home Secretary, in the 1980s, had controversial links to Soviet states and allegedly provided a spy from the former Czechoslovakia with sensitive data.

    A Corbyn representative said that the politician had indeed met with a Czechoslovak diplomat in 1986, but denied any other allegations, calling the reports of the British newspapers "entirely false" and "a ridiculous smear."

    Related:

    UK Labour Leader Corbyn Refutes Allegations of Being Spy - Spokesman
    Corbyn Seeks to Win Back Labour Heartland in Scotland
    Tags:
    media reports, espionage, intelligence, Cold War, Ministry of State Security (Stasi), Jeremy Corbyn, Germany, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    London Fashion Week in Pictures
    The Best of London Fashion Week
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok