Man Throws Explosives at US Embassy in Montenegro, Kills Himself

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Embassy in the Montenegrin capital of Podgorica on Thursday warned its citizens of an active security situation.

"The U.S. Embassy in Podgorica advises U.S. citizens there is an active security situation at the U.S. Embassy in Podgorica. Avoid the Embassy until further notice," the message on its website read.

It asked Americans in the city to monitor local media for updates, avoid large gatherings and demonstrations, and follow the instructions of local authorities.

At 00:30, in front of the @USEmbassyMNE building in #Podgorica, #Montenegro an unknown person committed suicide with an explosive device. Immediately before, that person threw an explosive device from the intersection near the Sport Center into the US Embassy compound. (1 of 2) — Govt. of Montenegro (@MeGovernment) February 22, 2018

Montenegro government confirmed later that the embassy has been attacked with explosives. A man reportedly threw explosive device that believed to be a hand grenade, at the embassy, but blew himself up. There were no additional reports on injuries or destruction.