Serbia Plans to Pump Russian Gas Via Turkish Stream Pipeline

"We have reaffirmed our desire to continue cooperation and buy Russian gas in the future. I hope that we will have the opportunity to do this through the Turkish Stream," Vucic said.
Vucic told Sputnik in late January that options were being discussed for a planned 105-km inter-connector pipeline from Bulgaria to Serbia, which should be put into operation in 2020, to pump gas from the Turkish Stream.
The president estimated that the volume of Russian gas supplies to Serbia may reach 3.5 billion cubic meters by 2022.
Earlier, media reported that Russia's energy giant Gazprom and Hungary signed an agreement on Russian gas deliveries to the country via the Turkish Stream gas pipeline through Serbia and Bulgaria.
