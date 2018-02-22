Serbia Plans to Pump Russian Gas Via Turkish Stream Pipeline

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - The Serbian government plans to continue purchasing Russian natural gas, and hopes to negotiate part of the deliveries through the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Wednesday following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey LAvrov in Belgrade.

"We have reaffirmed our desire to continue cooperation and buy Russian gas in the future. I hope that we will have the opportunity to do this through the Turkish Stream," Vucic said.

Vucic told Sputnik in late January that options were being discussed for a planned 105-km inter-connector pipeline from Bulgaria to Serbia, which should be put into operation in 2020, to pump gas from the Turkish Stream.

Previous year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Serbia may become an important transit country for Russian natural gas if it joins the Turkish Stream project.

The president estimated that the volume of Russian gas supplies to Serbia may reach 3.5 billion cubic meters by 2022.

Earlier, media reported that Russia's energy giant Gazprom and Hungary signed an agreement on Russian gas deliveries to the country via the Turkish Stream gas pipeline through Serbia and Bulgaria.