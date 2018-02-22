Lavrov Not Ruling Out Russia Mediating of Serbia-Kosovo Dialogue

Register
    News conference with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

    BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that he did not exclude Russia's joining the European Union in the mediation of the dialogue between Serbia and Kosovar Albanians.

    "Speaking about the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, we, as I have already mentioned, have expressed confidence in the European Union, including at the UN General Assembly," Lavrov said, adding that if the Albanian side wanted to increase the number of facilitators of the dialogue, Russia would act upon Serbia's recommendations.

    "If it is decided that Russia might be invited in case the United States is invited in order to ensure a comprehensive approach to mediation, we will not stay away," Lavrov stated.

    On Wednesday evening, Lavrov arrived at Belgrade's airport where he was met by Serbian First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic, after which the Russian foreign minister held a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vuсiс.

    Russian Foreign Minister also said that Serbia’s military neutrality is an important factor of stability in the Balkans and in Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

    "We, of course, welcome Belgrade’s efforts in developing ties not only with the European Union, but also with the Eurasian Economic Union. In the military and political area, Belgrade cooperates both with NATO and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, remaining committed to the principle of neutrality … We are convinced that this [neutral] status remains one of the most important factors of ensuring stability in the Balkans, we well as the whole European continent," Lavrov said during his visit to Belgrade.

    Lavrov’s visit to Serbia is timed to the 180th anniversary of the establishment of the Russian-Serbian diplomatic relations.

