Register
04:46 GMT +322 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    John Ausonius attends the trial in a courtroom in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.

    Sweden's ‘Laser Man' Killer Sentenced to Life in Prison for 1992 Murder

    © AP Photo/ Arne Dedert
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    On Wednesday, John Ausonius, a Swedish convicted killer also known as "the laser man," was sentenced to life in prison for the 1992 shooting death of 68-year-old Blanka Zmigrod, a Holocaust survivor.

    Ausonius, who gained his nickname because he used a rifle with a laser sight, has been serving a life sentence in Sweden since June 1992 for his 1991-1992 racially motivated killing spree in Stockholm. According to reports, Ausonius killed one person and injured 10 others during his shootings — his victims were from Eritrea, Iran, Brazil, Greece, Syria and Zimbabwe.

    The case of Zmigrod's murder was reopened in 2014 over speculation that German neo-Nazi group National Socialist Underground was using Ausonius' methods to commit their own killings, enacted between 2000 and 2007, according to the prosecution. His killing spree is also thought to have inspired the attacks by Anders Breivik and Peter Mangs.

    This file picture shows John Ausonius pictured during a trial in Stockholms district court on February 2, 1995
    © AFP 2018/ Tobias Rostlund / TT NEWS AGENCY
    Swedish 'Laser Man' on Trial in Germany Over Murder of Auschwitz Survivor

    "I simply couldn't live with the fact that the investigation had been closed," Nadja Böttinger, the prosecutor in charge of the case told Stern magazine. "He could remember many details, but as soon as it concerned something relevant to the case, he suddenly didn't know anything."

    Ausonius was linked to Zmigrod's death in Frankfurt after German officials investigating the murder realized that the two had gotten into an argument at a restaurant where Zmigrod worked in the cloakroom. During the altercation, Ausonius accused Zmigrod of stealing a small electronic notebook from his coat.

    Officials indicated that the notebook is said to have contained names and addresses the killer needed in order to get away from officials in Sweden and escape to South Africa.

    According to witness statements presented by the prosecution, after the dispute, Ausonius told Zmigrod that they'd be "seeing each other again." Roughly 36 hours later, Zmigrod was dead.

    The initial investigation into Zmigrod's death was closed by German officials in 1996 after they failed to uncover sufficient evidence linking Ausonius to the crime. At the time, officials only had witnesses who identified Ausonius as Zmigrod's killer.

    Although Ausonius repeatedly denied killing Zmigrod in court, he did admit to the other killings from his shooting spree in Sweden.

    Though it is unclear whether Ausonius will serve his sentence in Germany, he agreed to be transferred for the murder trial under the condition that he would serve out his sentence in Sweden, Reuters reported.

    Related:

    Family of Okinawa Murder Victim Seeks Reparations from US Government
    Israel to Build Settlement in West Bank in Response to Rabbi Murder - Netanyahu
    Indian Army Faces Murder Charges for Firing at Stone Throwers in Jammu & Kashmir
    Investigators: Teen Held on Attempted Murder Charges After Russian School Attack
    Serbian President Plans to Visit Kosovo Following Murder of Serb Politician
    Tags:
    Sweden, John Ausonius, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    London Fashion Week in Pictures
    The Best of London Fashion Week
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok