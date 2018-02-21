Red Devils' De Gea's Girlfriend Makes Cryptic Post Ahead of Sevilla Match

The partner of Red Devils’ ace David De Gea posted a cryptic message on Instagram prior to Manchester United’s trip to Spain for the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 battle against Sevilla.

Manchester United face Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, the home stadium of Sevilla Fútbol Club, in Wednesday night's Champions League last-16 first leg.

Earlier this week Edurne Garcia, the bombshell celebrity partner of 27-year-old goalkeeper David De Gea, posted a picture of herself on Instagram with a cryptic caption saying "I told you not to play with me…"

De Gea has been dating actress and popstar Garcia, 32, since 2010, and the blonde regularly wows his fans and her own roughly 900,000 Instagram followers with an array of sizzling snaps.

Garcia became a star in 2005 when she appeared on Spanish reality talent show Operacion Triunfo. Since then she has released six albums and won several awards. She has worked as a judge on Spain's Got Talent and represented Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest 2015 with the song "Amanecer."

Garcia's Instagram account is strewn with sexy photos of the blonde wearing tiny bikini — and comments from followers showering the star with compliments.

Sevilla have reached the knockout stages of the Champions League for the fourth time in five appearances but have never progressed further than the last 16, while Manchester United are in the knockout stages of the competition for the first time since 2013-14.