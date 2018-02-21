New Feasting Trend: Pub in Bristol Hosts First Naked Dinner

There are many popular dining themes around the world, ranging from various dress codes, to specific menu offers; however a new and bold dining gimmick is eating naked.

A pub in the UK city of Bristol recently hosted a first naked dinner which sold out so quickly that a second one had to be organized soon after.

Naked dining had already taken place in restaurants in London and Paris, and now it seems like Bristol is catching up to the new eating experience.

​The organizer of the event is a man named Will Bryson, who is involved with the city’s annual naked bike ride.

“The media often show a narrow, air-brushed view of what people’s bodies can look like so too many of us end up with a negative self-image,” Bryson told Bristol Post.

“We want to challenge that. Dining naked is the perfect way to try it with the benefit of getting to eat good food in friendly places. It’s a safe, friendly place to try nudity without fear of being judged,” he added.

​The pub has a dining naked manifesto, which includes points such as “unembarrassed, not sexual, social, affordable and inclusive.”

​The entrance fee to the restaurant is $19 which includes $13 discount on food and drinks.

According to Bryson, dining naked in his pub provides people with a friendly environment where they can be nude without fearing any kind of judgment.