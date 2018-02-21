Register
20:55 GMT +321 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Wedding

    Scale of Sham Marriages for UK Visas Remains Unclear

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In 2013, Britain's Home Office described sham marriages as posing "a significant threat to UK immigration control," and estimated up to 10,000 applications to remain in the UK were made on the basis of a bogus partnership.

    The Home Office admitted it "does not really know" the scale of the problem, John Vine, chief inspector of UK borders and immigration at the time, suggested the issue was "more widespread" than the figures suggested.

    Sham marriages are when an individual gets married solely to gain British or European citizenship. Illegal immigrants often resort to sham marriages to settle in Europe. They are classed as immigration fraud in the UK

    ​In 2016, a freedom of information (FOI) request revealed UK based sham marriages increased by almost 850 percent. The number of arrests rose from 137 in 2010 to 1,545 in 2014, while the number of incidents where Home Office officials suspected something untoward was happening rose from 204 to 2,488, according to London newspaper The Daily Express which requested the information.

    Keith Vaz, who was chair of the home affairs select committee at the time, said: "The evidence is clear, criminal gangs are arranging sham marriages for huge profit all over the country."

    READ MORE: British PM Reportedly Overrules Home Office on Transitional EU Migrants

    In 2017, an investigation revealed thousands of people were using the so-called 'Surinder Singh route' to circumnavigate UK immigration rules after the British government introduced a minimum income for UK citizens before they could bring a wife or husband from outside the European Union into the UK. 

    Surinder Singh scammers create fake lives for people so it makes them look like they have genuinely moved to a European country, namely Ireland, when the reality is more likely that they have remained in the UK. Bank accounts, payslips and fake companies can all be set up to make cases more convincing. The report broadcast on BBC Radio 4 revealed 20,000 non-European family members arrived in Britain in this way.

    Immigration minister Robert Goodwill said: "There is a growing industry, fed by unscrupulous immigration agents, that seeks to exploit free movement rules to help non-EEA nationals circumvent our immigration system, creating backdoor routes in the UK."

    Meanwhile, a married couple in Britain are accused of arranging at least 13 fake weddings between Asian men and Lithuanian women who have the right to remain in the UK.

    The Old Bailey heard Ayaz Khan, 32, and Jurgita Pavlovskyte, 25, allegedly earned US$698,000 from sham marriages, unproven allegations the pair deny.

    Same-sex marriage
    © Flickr/ Charles Roffey
    World's First: Bermuda Abolishes Same-Sex Marriage, Keeps Domestic Partnership
    The court heard the grooms, 11 from Pakistan, one from India and one from Bangladesh were 'desperate' to remain in the UK after their student visas expired. Khan was allegedly responsible for finding the grooms, his ex wife Pavlovskyte is accused of being in charge of finding brides.

    The couple, along with Imran Farooq, 35, Diana Stankevic, 26, and Muhammad Saqlain, 32 claim all 13 marriages were genuine and all deny conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration. Khan and Pavlovskyte also deny acquiring criminal property and converting criminal property relating to payments made for the organization of marriages of convenience.

    The alleged fake grooms all deny one charge of securing or seeking to secure the avoidance of enforcement action by acting as grooms. The alleged fake brides all deny one charge of assisting unlawful immigration by entering into marriages of convenience. The trial at the Old Bailey in London continues.

    Related:

    UK Parliament Urges Government to Overhaul Immigration Policy, Build Trust
    Leaked UK Conservative Party Manifesto Unveils Plans to Curb Immigration
    Tags:
    fake, wedding ceremonies, wedding, fraud, immigration, lithuania, United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    London Fashion Week in Pictures
    The Best of London Fashion Week
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok