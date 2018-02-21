Putin Believes Nord Stream 2 Project to Be Implemented, Despite EU Opposition

"The Nord Stream 2, I think, will be implemented," Putin said at a meeting with Severstal steel and mining company’s CEO Alexey Mordashov, when naming major projects for which metallurgical production would be needed.
Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted "absolutely obvious" commercial advantage and economic advantage of pipeline that is two thousand kilometers shorter than the current one.
Several countries, including Ukraine and Poland, have stepped out against Nord Stream 2, out of fear of losing lucrative transit fees. The US, which has ambitious plans for selling its LNG to Europe, has also come out against the project.
