Register
17:55 GMT +321 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    KFC

    Fast Food Giant KFC Receives Roasting After Running Out of Chicken

    © AP Photo/ AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    A bucket sized crisis has hit fast food lovers in the UK after takeaway chain KFC admitted it had run out of chicken.

    Mainstream media in Britain is reporting scenes of despair as hungry punters are forced to find their chicken fix elsewhere, meanwhile one woman's furious rant because she had to go to Burger King instead has been described as "probably the most unnecessarily over dramatic moment in TV history." The clip has subsequently gone viral. 

    Meanwhile London's Metropolitan Police team in Tower Hamlets turned to social media to Tweet hungry KFC fans asking them not to call officers asking for emergency assitence. "Please do not contact us about the #KFCCrisis — it is not a police matter if your favorite eatery is not serving the menu that you desire."

    The nationwide shortage of chicken has caused more than 500 stores to close while the company cited "operational issues" with its new distribution system. Customers were alerted to the crisis after many of the restaurants had pasted "Sorry we are closed" signs on the door.

    READ MORE: Couple Opens London's First Ever Vegan Chicken Shop 'Temple of Seitan'

    Delivery firm DHL has recently been appointed by KFC to alongside QSL manage the supply and distribution of chicken to 850 restaurants across the UK. The company had previously used Bidvest Logistics and admitted it was having teetching problems with its new client.

    "We've brought a new delivery partner on board, but they've had a couple of teething problems — getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complet!" KFC said in a statement.

    "We won't compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours….We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix — we're really sorry about that," KFC added.

    However it's emerged GMB union had warned the fast food giant over its ‘bird-brained' DHL contract decision. "We tried to warn KFC this would have consequences — well now the chickens are coming home to roost," says GMB.

    "The mass chicken shortage which has forced KFC to close 750 of its 900 UK outlets is down to a ‘bird-brained' decision to award the delivery contract to DHL in order to save money," GMB said in a statement.

    "In a bid to increase profits, KFC awarded the contract to DHL….causing 255 redundancies and the closure of a Bidvest depot…Bidvest are specialists — a food distribution firm with years of experience. DHL are scratching around for any work they can get, and undercut them."

    "It's an absolute cock up," the union says.

    The reports the colonel had run out of chicken sparked outpourings of humour and anger on social media, meanwhile other users displayed a degree of social conscience expressing concern at the consequences of truck loads of chicken going to waste in DHL lorries and lost staff wages. 

    READ MORE: Smile, Get Fried Chicken: China KFC Lets You Pay With Facial-Recognition Tech

    Related:

    Deep Fried or 'Hipsterfied': Bread is Toast in East London
    No Pop-Up Bars or Brioche Buns! UK Cereal Cafe Attacked by Class War Mob
    Britain Tops Table For Worst Diet in Europe, New Study Reveals
    Tags:
    angry tweets, viral, chicken, shortage, KFC, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    London Fashion Week in Pictures
    The Best of London Fashion Week
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok