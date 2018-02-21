Fast Food Giant KFC Receives Roasting After Running Out of Chicken

A bucket sized crisis has hit fast food lovers in the UK after takeaway chain KFC admitted it had run out of chicken.

Mainstream media in Britain is reporting scenes of despair as hungry punters are forced to find their chicken fix elsewhere, meanwhile one woman's furious rant because she had to go to Burger King instead has been described as "probably the most unnecessarily over dramatic moment in TV history." The clip has subsequently gone viral.

KFC’s chicken shortage has caused what is probably the most unnecessarily over-dramatic moment in TV history pic.twitter.com/RicWFIpkPj — Michael Martin (@__MichaelMartin) February 20, 2018

I don’t feel sorry that #KFC has run out of chicken, I don’t get what the big deal is! But I did feel sorry for the lady in the news who “had to go to #BurgerKing” instead! Haha! 🍔 pic.twitter.com/cqa6oytn5J — ❣️🍌ℓυι🍌❣️ (@Lilovebananas76) February 21, 2018

Meanwhile London's Metropolitan Police team in Tower Hamlets turned to social media to Tweet hungry KFC fans asking them not to call officers asking for emergency assitence. "Please do not contact us about the #KFCCrisis — it is not a police matter if your favorite eatery is not serving the menu that you desire."

Please do not contact us about the #KFCCrisis — it is not a police matter if your favourite eatery is not serving the menu that you desire. — Tower Hamlets MPS (@MPSTowerHam) February 20, 2018

#ResponseTeamB Good evening Tower Hamlets ERTB are on night duty again tonight! Last night was busy despite the inclement weather so I think is safe to say it’s more of the same tonight! ERTB will be entertaining no chicken jokes tonight 😉 #hangrypeople pic.twitter.com/WHr5VNdK69 — Tower Hamlets MPS (@MPSTowerHam) February 20, 2018

‘Fried chicken is not a police matter’ is the best statement I’ve seen by @metpoliceuk #KFC — Shappi Khorsandi (@ShappiKhorsandi) February 21, 2018

The nationwide shortage of chicken has caused more than 500 stores to close while the company cited "operational issues" with its new distribution system. Customers were alerted to the crisis after many of the restaurants had pasted "Sorry we are closed" signs on the door.

Delivery firm DHL has recently been appointed by KFC to alongside QSL manage the supply and distribution of chicken to 850 restaurants across the UK. The company had previously used Bidvest Logistics and admitted it was having teetching problems with its new client.

"We've brought a new delivery partner on board, but they've had a couple of teething problems — getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complet!" KFC said in a statement.

"We won't compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours….We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix — we're really sorry about that," KFC added.

However it's emerged GMB union had warned the fast food giant over its ‘bird-brained' DHL contract decision. "We tried to warn KFC this would have consequences — well now the chickens are coming home to roost," says GMB.

Bird-brained, chickens coming home to roost, egg on face, etc — puntastic @GMB_union on why KFC's in a flap. Spoiler alert: winged it changing delivery contracts pic.twitter.com/Sz2nMFomGU — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) February 19, 2018

"The mass chicken shortage which has forced KFC to close 750 of its 900 UK outlets is down to a ‘bird-brained' decision to award the delivery contract to DHL in order to save money," GMB said in a statement.

"This major retailer has just collapsed its business and lost millions over a terrible decision. It's unprecedented. The company's executives should be going back to Bidvest on bended knee asking them to take back the work." says GMB's Mick Rix @RixyieOrganiser #KFCCrisis #kfc — GMB UNION (@GMB_union) February 19, 2018

"In a bid to increase profits, KFC awarded the contract to DHL….causing 255 redundancies and the closure of a Bidvest depot…Bidvest are specialists — a food distribution firm with years of experience. DHL are scratching around for any work they can get, and undercut them."

"It's an absolute cock up," the union says.

The reports the colonel had run out of chicken sparked outpourings of humour and anger on social media, meanwhile other users displayed a degree of social conscience expressing concern at the consequences of truck loads of chicken going to waste in DHL lorries and lost staff wages.

Can't help but feel so bad about the fact that loads of chickens have been slaughtered and their deaths have gone to waste because of the failure of DHL and KFC. It's actually incredibly sad. I get the food chain but for it to be so dreadfully wasted is beyond me. #kfc #chicken — Rosie Cavallari (@RosieCavallari) February 21, 2018

Whilst the media focuses its attention around customers not being able to purchase their #KFC

What about all those workers sat at home not being paid and those on #ZeroHourContracts? — UniteWalesReps (@WalesUniteReps) February 21, 2018

Over five thousand children die every day due to a lack of clean water, malnutrition and war, we barely acknowledge this & certainly appear not to care or demand action. #KFC run out of chicken and we’re demanding immediate action, what a screwed up world we’ve become #KFCCrisis — Tim Breden (@TimPBreden) February 21, 2018

