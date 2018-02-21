Train Station in Berlin Evacuated Over Suspicious Package - Reports

A railway station in central Berlin has been evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious package, police have stated.

The package was found on the first platform at the Ostbahnhof station at around 11:10 local time. The S-Bahn regional and long-distance platforms have been blocked off while special forces examine the object. Trains are still allowed to pass through the station, but without permission to stop.

It's all clear now; the package wasn't dangerous, local police inform.

+++Entwarnung+++ der Gegenstand erwies sich als ungefährlich. Die Sperrungen und Einschränkungen im Bahnverkehr werden nun aufgehoben. Es kann noch zu Verzögerungen kommen. #Ostbahnhof — Bundespolizei Berlin (@bpol_b) February 21, 2018

The incident has been resolved and the train station has resumed its usual regime.