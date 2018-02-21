Train Station in Berlin Evacuated Over Suspicious Package - Reports

The package was found on the first platform at the Ostbahnhof station at around 11:10 local time. The S-Bahn regional and long-distance platforms have been blocked off while special forces examine the object. Trains are still allowed to pass through the station, but without permission to stop.
— Bundespolizei Berlin (@bpol_b) February 21, 2018
It's all clear now; the package wasn't dangerous, local police inform.
+++Entwarnung+++ der Gegenstand erwies sich als ungefährlich. Die Sperrungen und Einschränkungen im Bahnverkehr werden nun aufgehoben. Es kann noch zu Verzögerungen kommen. #Ostbahnhof— Bundespolizei Berlin (@bpol_b) February 21, 2018
The incident has been resolved and the train station has resumed its usual regime.
#Ostbahnhof Check 13:44 Uhr/ 21.02.2018. Alles normal wieder. S-Bahn hält. Und fährt weiter. pic.twitter.com/7gJ4Ks0k1Y— medienmagazin (@medienmagazin) February 21, 2018
All comments
Show new comments (0)