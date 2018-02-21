Russia's Representative to OSCE Slams Ukraine's Donbass Law

VIENNA (Sputnik) - By signing a law on the reintegration of Donbass, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko confirmed that Kiev had chosen to resolve the ongoing conflict in the region by force, Russia's Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Alexander Lukashevich said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Poroshenko signed the law on Donbass reintegration. According to the Ukrainian leader, the signed bill does not contradict Ukraine's international obligations.

"Having signed Donbass' 'reintegration' law, president Poroshenko confirmed Kiev's orientation on resolution of internal Ukrainian conflict by force," Lukashevich said as quoted in a message, published on the Russian OSCE Mission's Twitter account.

Moreover, according to Lukashevich, the signing of the law is "a logical continuation of Kiev's escalation policy in south-east of Ukraine."

"Donbass' 'reintegration' law contradicts spirit and letter of the Minsk "Package of Measures", endorsed by UNSC resolution 2202, confirms Ukrainian state's support of the UAF and radical-nationalists' crimes," the Russian OSCE envoy stressed.

Earlier, the Ukrainian parliament adopted the bill, from which the provision on the priority of the Minsk agreements' implementation for the conflict's resolution was omitted, instead, the bill suggested relying on the UNSC resolution on Donbass.