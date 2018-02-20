Register
18:09 GMT +320 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Child Abuse

    'Dramatic Rise' in Child Sex Offences in UK

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The extent of child sexual abuse in Britain has been exposed by a leading children's charity which reveals offences against children are recorded on average every eight minutes.

    Almost 65,000 crimes against children include rape, sexual assault and grooming, 13,876 involved children under ten years old and offences related to the Internet have more than doubled in the last year, according to the NSPCC. 

    "This dramatic rise is extremely concerning and shows just how extensive child sexual abuse is," Peter Wanless, the charity's chief executive said in a statement.

    READ MORE: UK Football Coach Who Abused Children on 'Industrial Scale' Guilty of Sex Crimes

    ​The exact number of sex offences against children remains unknown, but incidents recorded by police has risen by 15 percent. Peter Wanless, head of children's charity NSPCC which gathered the information, suggests the increase is because police forces are improving the way they record and process these crimes rather than offenders becoming more prolific.

    "These new figures suggest the police are making real progress in how they investigate sex offences against children. To help them tackle the issue going forward, we must ensure the police are equipped to work with other agencies and provide ongoing support and training to officers on the front line," Peter Wanless said.

    ​Other factors contributing to the scale of child abuse seen in the UK include an increase in confidence among survivors willing to speak out following high profile cases reported in the media. However the rise in cases is also due to perpetrators operating online, simultaneously grooming hundreds of children.

    READ MORE: UK TV Star Savile Hospital Sex Abuse Ignored for Years

    "These abhorrent crimes can shatter a child's life, leaving them to feel humiliated, depressed, or even suicidal. That is why it is crucial every single child who has endured abuse and needs support must get timely, thorough help so they can learn to rebuild their lives," Peter Wanless said.

    NSPCC submitted freedom of information requests to police forces in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

    READ MORE: Victim of Pedophile Football Coach Says Handling of Case Was 'Absolute Scandal'

    Related:

    We Have The Technology Already to Tackle Online Child Grooming Claims Charity
    Over 1,000 Child Grooming Cases Occuring Across Country: UK Charity
    Tags:
    Child Exploitation, child sexual abuse, child abuse, internet, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In Heels We Trust: 'Miss Russia' Beauty Pageant Casting
    In Heels We Trust: 'Miss Russia' Beauty Pageant Casting
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok