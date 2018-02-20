'Dramatic Rise' in Child Sex Offences in UK

The extent of child sexual abuse in Britain has been exposed by a leading children's charity which reveals offences against children are recorded on average every eight minutes.

Almost 65,000 crimes against children include rape, sexual assault and grooming, 13,876 involved children under ten years old and offences related to the Internet have more than doubled in the last year, according to the NSPCC.

"This dramatic rise is extremely concerning and shows just how extensive child sexual abuse is," Peter Wanless, the charity's chief executive said in a statement.

​The exact number of sex offences against children remains unknown, but incidents recorded by police has risen by 15 percent. Peter Wanless, head of children's charity NSPCC which gathered the information, suggests the increase is because police forces are improving the way they record and process these crimes rather than offenders becoming more prolific.

"These new figures suggest the police are making real progress in how they investigate sex offences against children. To help them tackle the issue going forward, we must ensure the police are equipped to work with other agencies and provide ongoing support and training to officers on the front line," Peter Wanless said.

​Other factors contributing to the scale of child abuse seen in the UK include an increase in confidence among survivors willing to speak out following high profile cases reported in the media. However the rise in cases is also due to perpetrators operating online, simultaneously grooming hundreds of children.

"These abhorrent crimes can shatter a child's life, leaving them to feel humiliated, depressed, or even suicidal. That is why it is crucial every single child who has endured abuse and needs support must get timely, thorough help so they can learn to rebuild their lives," Peter Wanless said.

NSPCC submitted freedom of information requests to police forces in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

