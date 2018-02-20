Two Alleged Romanians Brutally Kill Pregnant Zoo Goat in Germany - Report

The cold-blooded murder of the Angora goat came a few weeks after a pregnant sheep was found slaughtered in the bushes. Two suspects have been arrested.

German police arrested two men suspected of abducting and beating to death a pregnant goat at a petting zoo in Berlin, local authorities announced on Monday.

The two perpetrators allegedly of Romanian origin were caught on Sunday when they tried to scamper over the fence of the Haseheide petting zoo, Berliner Morgenpost reported.

The park is usually known as a peaceful place where families come to spend their weekend with cute animals.

According to reports, one of the suspects had a knife covered in blood at the time of the arrest. The animal was reportedly found earlier with its throat cut and body parts separated.

Law enforcement services also discovered a bag with animal legs and bloody gloves, the Berlin Morgen Post reported.

"Lilly [the name of the goat] was expecting three baby goats in three weeks," Ursula Laumann, a representative for the Union of Social Institutions, which is in charge of the petting zoo, said, cited by Deutsche Welle.

Police believe that the murder may be a part of a series of killings, as a similar crime took place a few weeks ago when a pregnant sheep was brutally murdered in nearby bushes.

The investigation is currently underway.