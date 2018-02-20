Register
15:44 GMT +320 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Helsinki

    Talent Search: Finland Seducing Innovative Immigrants With Residence Permits

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    101

    In a bid to attract innovations from non-EU countries, Finnish authorities will lure talent with "startup residence permits." In the future, leading Finnish companies may therefore be founded by Indians, Americans or Africans.

    Starting April, Finland will issue residence permits to non-EU citizens, provided that they come up with radiant business ideas, national broadcaster Yle reported.

    A foreign company's prospects for excelling on both the Finnish and the international market will be assessed by the Business Finland organization, with a staff of around 600 people and almost 40 offices abroad.

    Business Finland was established earlier this year as a result of a merger of the government funding agency Tekes and the innovation consulting company Finpro. It is expected analyze up to 700 companies annually, of which up to 500 will receive government funding. The bulk of the companies surveyed are expected to have a tiny amount of staff, only 2-4 people.

    According to Jukka Häyrynen from Business Finland, the Nordic nation can clearly benefit from innovative foreign enterprise, with the best competitors potentially making millions.

    "We have a deficit of immigrants who create successful innovative companies. They have skills that cannot be obtained within the Finnish base culture, and hail from Africa, India, the Far East or South America, where markets are very large," Häyrynen explained to Yle.

    Flour ground from dried crickets and crickets in jars, for the first mass-delivered bread made of insects, are seen at the Finnish food company Fazer bakery in Helsinki, Finland November 23, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Attila Cser
    Crikey! Finland Bakes Bug Bread With Seventy Crickets a Loaf
    At present, foreign students receive a residence permit in Finland for the duration of their studies, but after graduation they must either find a job in Finland or leave the country. According to Häyrynen, the goal of "startup-residence permits" is to get people to stay in the country.

    "Of course, we want more talented people to stay in Finland, but not everyone chooses our country," Häyrynen said, citing fierce competition for foreign talent between Estonia, Denmark, Holland, France and the UK. "We'd like to get our share," he added.

    Business Finland aims at promoting the Finnish government's objectives to clarify and simplify the business service system, foster the global spread of the Finnish innovation system, double the export volumes of small and medium businesses by 2020, as well as allocate human resources towards the client interface and operations abroad.

    Finland, a country often associated with Nokia, Linux and Angry Birds, has seen a post-recession boom resulting in dozens of startups, such as Host My Pet, Lullame or Yousician.

    READ MORE: Ho ho ho! Finland Seeks to Save Rudolf With 'Reindeer Bell' App

    Related:

    Ho ho ho! Finland Seeks to Save Rudolf With 'Reindeer Bell' App
    My Heart Will Go On! Finnish Smartphone App to Prevent Heart Attacks
    Tags:
    startup, immigration, innovation, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In Heels We Trust: 'Miss Russia' Beauty Pageant Casting
    In Heels We Trust: 'Miss Russia' Beauty Pageant Casting
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok