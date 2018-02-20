Some 7,000 People Cancel Regular Donations to UK OXFAM After Sex Scandal - CEO

About 7,000 people canceled their regular donations to UK charity Oxfam in the last 10 days, following a sex scandal in the organization, charity CEO Mark Goldring said Tuesday.

"I think about 7,000 individuals have canceled regular donations to Oxfam over the last 10 days… Corporate sponsors at the moment are reserving judgment," Goldring said at an International Development Committee meeting at the House of Commons.

Last week, The Times reported, citing its sources, that a number of Oxfam workers had been spending time in their official Haiti residence with prostitutes.

On February 11, the charity was hit with similar allegations saying that Oxfam staff had paid women for sex in Chad in 2006.

The sex scandal has sparked public outrage, primarily due to the fact that Oxfam had conducted an internal investigation into the issue and decided not to make its outcome public, letting its employees leave voluntarily in 2011. Earlier in the week, Oxfam's Deputy Chief Executive Penny Lawrence said that she was resigning amid the scandal.

