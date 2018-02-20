Register
10:22 GMT +320 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The US Navy (USN) Arleigh Burke Class Guided Missile Destroyer USS CARNEY (DDG 64)

    US Claims About Russian Military Buildup in Black Sea 'Lies' – Russian Senator

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 41

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US statements that Russia is allegedly increasing its military presence in the Black Sea are "direct lies" seeking to divert attention from the military build-up of the United States in the region to exert political pressure on Russia, the first deputy chair of the Russian upper house's defense committee told Sputnik.

    "Recently, the United States has been making a number of accusations against Russia — both regarding the strengthening of Russia's nuclear capabilities and the increase in the number of nuclear weapons, now regarding the increase in its [military] presence in the Black Sea. These are all direct lies, attempts to divert attention away from the US' own build-up of armaments and military presence," Yevgeny Serebrennikov said.

    The senior lawmaker noted that Washington was also seeking "to use this lie for political pressure on Russia."

    "Such attempts, as the Russian president and the defense minister, have repeatedly said, will not succeed," Serebrennikov said.

    HMS Duncan
    © Photo: Naval Forces of Ukraine press center
    NATO Increasing Activity in the Black Sea Ahead of Russian Elections – Observer
    Earlier in the day, the CNN broadcaster reported, citing a US military official, that the US Navy was increasing its presence in the Black Sea in a bid to resist the build-up of the Russian armed forces in the area.

    On February 17, the USS Carney joined the USS Ross in the Black Sea to "conduct maritime security operations," in a move to "desensitize Russia" to Washington's military presence in the region, according to a US military official.

     

    Related:

    WATCH: Russian Jet Intercepts US Spy Plane Over Black Sea
    Russia Intercepts US Spy Plane in International Airspace Over Black Sea
    Gunboat Diplomacy: US Tomahawk-Capable Destroyer Spotted in Black Sea (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    USS Carney, United States, Russia, Black Sea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Creating Mars on Earth: How Israeli Scientists Prepare For Mission to the Red Planet
    Creating Mars on Earth: Israeli Scientists Prepare For Mission to the Red Planet
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok