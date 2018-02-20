Three Men Arrested for Cannibalism After Brawl in Paris Suburb

French police are investigating an incident as three men were arrested for cannibalism after an argument in a troubled Paris neighborhood went terribly wrong.

Four people were arguing about money in a Clichy-sous-Bois apartment in an eastern Paris suburb on Sunday, according to Le Parisien.

The quarrel escalated into a brawl, as three men reportedly attacked the fourth, biting off his lower-lip and ear in process. The victim of the attack managed to escape, wounding one of the offenders in the ankle, and call for help.

Three attackers have been arrested for cannibalism after the police arrived at the scene, one of them was taken to the Montfermeil Hospital with the victim.

An investigation has been launched into the matter, the police could not find the pieces of victim's flesh and assumed they had been swallowed by the attacker, media reported.

All three suspects reportedly are from Cape Verde, an island nation off the northwest coast of Africa.

