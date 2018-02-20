Register
05:42 GMT +320 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Wind turbines

    It’s in the Air: New Wind Power Technology Promises Serbian Energy Independence

    © AP Photo/ Patrick Pleul/dpa
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Predrag and Nenad Paunovic, inventors in Serbia’s third largest city Niš, claim that they have created a unique wind-power generator that simultaneously produces energy from wind and light as well as allowing them to store the captured energy in a special battery.

    The Paunovic brothers reportedly worked on the technology for a decade and have come up with a testing model that is living up to expectations. The device apparently solves existing issues with traditional wind power generators.

    "The mast has 25 levels, and each of them can turn 360 degrees, so we can work with different directions of wind. The mast can also be equipped with various kinds of transmitters and be used as a site area for drones. It means investments can be promptly covered by selling not only electrical power but also other services," Nenad Paunovic told Sputnik.

    A solar panel expressway is seen before its opening in Jinan, Shandong province, China December 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Part of China’s Solar Panel Highway Stolen 5 Days After It Opened
    The 1,5 MW wind generator is fitted with a hundred turbines which significantly increases its reliability. The brothers calculate that some €4-4,5 million is required to build generators capable of producing 150 MW of energy.

    The Paunovics believe that their breakthrough technology could guarantee energy independence for Serbia as well as cut the cost of MWh for Serbian industries, from €60 to €30-40.

    READ MORE: Uncertainty Over Future of Nuclear, Renewable Energy in Europe

    Ordinary wind generators indirectly threaten human health, as well as the wellbeing of birds and bats. In Spain, whirling windmill blades are reported to kill upwards of 60,000 birds annually. The inventors claim that, from that perspective, their invention is not hazardous to the health of living creatures.

    "Birds and bats feed on insects that threaten crops. If there are not enough birds and rats, agricultural products suppliers are forced to use more insecticides, or carcinogens that end up in our bodies through nutritional chain," Nenad Paunovic said.

    The inventors assert that it is important for them that their technology is used in Serbia.

    "Once, at a forum in Dallas, when we presented the technology of using ocean streams, we received an offer to stay in the US, but it was right after the bombardment of  [Yugoslavia], so we refused from patriotic considerations and returned to Serbia," they said.

    Related:

    How Kosovo-Serbia Normalization Treaty May Open the Doors of UN to Pristina
    Serbia Demands Participation in Probing Politician Ivanovic’s Murder in Kosovo
    Serbian Analyst Explains US Zeal for Info on Russia-Serbia Military Cooperation
    Tags:
    energy, solar power, power, wind, Serbia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Creating Mars on Earth: How Israeli Scientists Prepare For Mission to the Red Planet
    Creating Mars on Earth: Israeli Scientists Prepare For Mission to the Red Planet
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok