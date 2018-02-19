Stuck in The Middle With You: Police Free Two Germans Stuck With a Knight Doll

Inmates of a residential building in Mainz, Germany, called the police after they heard strange noises in one of the apartments.
When police officers entered the flat, they found a 58-year-old man who lived there and his 61-year-old guest in a very awkward situation.
The men were "hopelessly intertwined" with a large radio-controlled car and a mannequin dressed in a knight's costume.
Officers said that the whole incident would be funny if one of the men "had been more polite."
The man is currently facing charges over insulting law enforcement officers.
