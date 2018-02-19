Stuck in The Middle With You: Police Free Two Germans Stuck With a Knight Doll

German police helped the men out of a difficult and somewhat delicate situation. The incident occurred in the city of Mainz after the two got drunk, local media reported.

Inmates of a residential building in Mainz, Germany, called the police after they heard strange noises in one of the apartments.

When police officers entered the flat, they found a 58-year-old man who lived there and his 61-year-old guest in a very awkward situation.

The men were "hopelessly intertwined" with a large radio-controlled car and a mannequin dressed in a knight's costume.

The police managed to release both of them, but the men were too drunk to explain how all that happened.

Officers said that the whole incident would be funny if one of the men "had been more polite."

The man is currently facing charges over insulting law enforcement officers.