23:40 GMT +319 February 2018
    Police officers and opposition supporters are seen on Maidan Nezalezhnosti square in Kiev, where clashes began between protesters and the police.

    Hiding-Place of Maidan Snipers Hired By Ukrainian Opposition Revealed

    The latest investigation by RIA Novosti journalist Andei Vlasov has revealed the truth behind the killing of both protesters and law enforcement officers during Ukraine’s Maidan by unknown snipers.

    During a press-conference devoted to the journalistic investigation about the true masterminds behind the murder of protesters and policemen on Maidan, the author Andei Vlasov told reporters how difficult it was to find the key witnesses.

    READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE:'Shoot at All Targets on Maidan': New Evidence of Georgian Snipers

    He looked all over Macedonia, Russia and Ukraine and finally found and interviewed them in Tbilisi, Georgia. According to Andrei Vlasov, they later went into hiding somewhere in Armenia, because they are afraid that their former employers, two acting members of Ukrainian parliament, Sergei Pashinsky and Volodymyr Parasyuk, will put a bounty on their heads for uncovering the truth.

    READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: What Strikes Fear Into Ukraine: Sputnik Publishes Evidence by Georgian Snipers

    “They are afraid for their lives. Going to court and addressing journalists is their attempt to make the case public and thus protect themselves,” Andrei Vlasov added.

    READ MORE: Maidan's Georgian Connection: Will Snipers' Revelations Change West's Attitudes?

    On February 20, 2014 a snipers opened fire on protesters and police on Ukraine’s Maidan in Kiev, claiming the lives of 53 people on both sides. The current Ukrainian government blames Viktor Yanukovich for ordering the shooting, but the official investigation ran into a dead end

