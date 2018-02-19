Register
17:24 GMT +319 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants wait for a bus at the shared bus station of the northern Swedish town Haparanda and its Finnish twin town Tornio on the Swedish-Finnish border (Photo used for illustration purpose)

    When in Stockholm: Immigrants to Be Drilled About 'Swedish Norms and Values'

    © AFP 2018/ ANNE KAURANEN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (86)
    0 30

    The steep increase in the number of "new arrivals" in recent years has triggered the need for early and clear information about Swedish society, as well as its values.

    Newcomers to Sweden will be provided guidelines on Nordic society and what it expects from them, as establishing oneself in Sweden is a "daunting task," the government wrote in a press-release calling for a revision of existing social orientation programs to better inform "new Swedes" on the rights, obligations and opportunities provided by Swedish society.

    "Some of the values that characterize Sweden are equality, individual rights and obligations, and a clear observance of children's rights. Equality between women and men is something we have long been fighting for, and we have come a long way. The government wants the social orientation for new arrivals to do more about these things," Employment and Labor Minister Ylva Johansson said in the press-release.

    The task of revising the national educational guidelines in community orientation has been delegated to the Jönköping County Administrative Board. Existing materials shall be updated to more clearly reflect the norms and values expressed by Swedish laws and regulations. The proposal for the new educational material shall be ready by May 31, 2018.

    Peter Springare
    © Photo: Youtube/ Chris White
    Swedish Cop Grilled for Calling Gang Rape Migrant-Related 'Cultural Phenomenon'
    Johansson argued that living in Sweden becomes easier once the new arrivals get to know the norms and values that are not expressed by law but nevertheless "govern Swedes' way of thinking."

    "In Sweden, we are based on families with two breadwinners and the fact that children are in either preschool or school. This differs very much from life in some of the countries many refugees come from. They must have a change of understanding on how it works and that the children are doing well even though mom is working," Ylva Johansson explained to the Aftonbladet daily.

    Another thing Ylva Johansson chose to emphasize was that the national welfare system was founded on everyone's contribution.

    "Everyone who can work must work. This is nothing you can opt out of," Johansson emphasized.

    Yet another thing that needs emphasizing according to Johansson is that you cannot impose your views on others.

    "Every person decides what to think, but it's society that determines the laws and rules to be followed even if you don't like them," Johansson explained.

    READ MORE: Shock as Islamic Fundamentalist Gets Green Light to Start School in Sweden

    Lastly, she stressed that practical information on how to get on the housing queue or how long you may camp on private property without informing the landowner should also be included.

    The biggest opposition party, the Conservatives, welcomed the step, although they were critical of the fact that social orientation hasn't yet been made mandatory.

    According to the Nyheter Idag news outlet, Johansson was asked about a recent case, in which a Muslim woman demanded SEK 120,000 ($15,000) in discrimination compensation from her former employer after being forced to quit as a teacher for refusing to take shake hands with a male colleague. While Johansson argued that this case was "too specific" to be included in society orientation, it was nevertheless necessary to stress Sweden's commitment to equality.

    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (86)

    Related:

    Shock as Islamic Fundamentalist Gets Green Light to Start School in Sweden
    Tags:
    migrant crisis, Ylva Johansson, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Most Beautiful Fangirls at the 2018 Winter Olympics
    The Most Beautiful Fangirls at the 2018 Winter Olympics
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok