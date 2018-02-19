Register
15:55 GMT +319 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    French President Emmanuel Macron listens as Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo delivers her speech during a ceremony at the Hotel de Ville in Paris, France, May 14, 2017.

    'Imperialist' Approach: Macron Slammed Over 'Having a Hold Over Ex-Colonies'

    © REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
    Europe
    Get short URL
    390

    While the country has announced a “crusade” against invasive English terms in a bid to render the French language pure, some Francophones are not as impressed by the policy, approved by President Emmanuel Macron.

    Alain Mabanckou, the Congolese novelist hailed as one of the world’s best writers in French, claimed that it was indispensable to revise “la Francophonie,” the club of French-speaking countries, as it had become an instrument of French imperialistic ambitions.

    He has also cast doubts on President Macron’s global plans to make French “the number one language in Africa and maybe even the world.”

    “It is not – and it has never been – the great common melting pot that would ensure cultural freedom and courteous exchange. Today it is one of the last instruments that allow France to say it can still dominate the world, still have a hold over its former colonies,” Mabanckou told The Guardian.

    Macron announced his plans to make French great again during his visit to Burkina Faso, while delivering a speech at the University of Ouagadougou, which he probably believed would appeal to young Africans.

    A photo taken on June 24, 2016 shows an amalgamation of the French and United Kingdom flag flying from a flagpole on the top of the castle of Hardelot, the cultural center of the Entente Cordiale (the colonial-era promise of cross-channel friendship between Britain and France) in Neufchatel-Hardelot, northern France
    © AFP 2018/ PHILIPPE HUGUEN
    French vs. English: Linguistic Battle Against Loanwords Rages On

    “And with the help of several African intellectuals such as Alain Mabanckou, I want her [Hélène Carrère d’Encausse, the Perpetual Secretary of the Académie française] to think of a new project for Francophonie in order to make it a tool for cultural outreach for African creation, an instrument for economic integration,” the French President said.

    In response to Macron’s eloquent speech, Mabanckou wrote an open letter to him, refusing to work on the President’s ambitious plan to boost the French-speaking community. Since then, other prominent figures such as Achille Mbembe, a Cameroonian philosopher, joined Mabanckou in lambasting France’s “imperialist” approach.

    “You can’t talk about the French-speaking world if you don’t ask the question of democracy in Africa,” Mabanckou said. “There’s an incongruity in wanting to talk about defending the French language and then holding summits when we’re still in dictatorships in countries that speak French. And today, there are more countries that are dictatorships in the French-speaking world than the English-speaking world.”

    During the 2018 Atlantide world literary festival, the Congolese novelist outlined his solution for the current Francophone club that “serves as a reminder of colonial domination;” his views were that it was essential to establish a new partnership in the French-speaking world led by writers, civil society and artists, a new world where no one would be seen as “foreign.”

    READ MORE: Francophone — Canada's Trudeau Refuses to Answer Questions in English

    French is ranked the sixth most widely spoken language after Mandarin Chinese, English, Hindi, Spanish and Arabic. Currently there are over 220 million French speakers worldwide.

    Tags:
    French language, imperial ambitions, colonialism, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Most Beautiful Fangirls at the 2018 Winter Olympics
    The Most Beautiful Fangirls at the 2018 Winter Olympics
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok