Register
14:15 GMT +319 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    NATO countries

    Germany Fails to Fulfill NATO Rapid Response Force Requirements - Reports

    © AP Photo/ Matthias Schrader
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The German Armed Forces lack bulletproof vests, winter uniforms, and tents to fulfill their NATO duties in establishing a rapid response force group, the Rheinische Post newspaper reported, citing a German Defense Ministry document.

    The Rheinische Post newspaper reported that the military would not be able to fulfill its promise of mobile deployment at least until 2021. Explaining this delay, the Defense Ministry said that between 2018 and 2020, a total of 10,282 housing units will be needed compared to the only 2,500 units the armed forces have now. The Bundeswehr also needs winter uniforms and bulletproof vests.

    In early 2019, the Bundeswehr is set to get on board with a role in creating the NATO Very High Readiness Joint Task Force Spearhead. The project classifies the increased combat readiness of 5,000 troops on standby for deployment wherever needed within 48-72 hours.

    Earlier in February, German media also reported that the army did not have enough battle tanks for Spearhead.

    READ MORE: German Army Lacks Combat Ready Tanks for NATO Ops — Reports

    German army soldiers load a Leopard 2 tank onto a truck at the Sestokai railway station some 175 kms (109 miles) west of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Mindaugas Kulbis
    Germany Poses No Threat to Russia Despite Its Increasing NATO Clout – Analyst
    NATO has urged the new government in Germany to increase defense spendings in order to achieve the alliance's 2 percent of the GDP goal. Fifteen of NATO's 29 members have achieved plans of spending 2 percent of their GDP on defense in order to meet the alliance's defense spending goal by 2024, overall increasing spending by $46 billion. 

    Expectations of the Bundeswehr's readiness to invest in NATO are growing, yet there are equipment shortages that forced the German military use alternative materials instead of machine guns during NATO exercises. The reason for the shortage is a lack of spare details and high maintenance costs. The German army will try to cover the "existing deficit of capabilities with elements from other strategic units," according to local media.

    Related:

    German Army Lacks Combat Ready Tanks for NATO Ops – Reports
    German Official Warns Against Navy's Engagement in NATO, EU Sea Ops
    NATO Increasing Activity in the Black Sea Ahead of Russian Elections – Observer
    Tags:
    project, defense budget, military, NATO, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Most Beautiful Fangirls at the 2018 Winter Olympics
    The Most Beautiful Fangirls at the 2018 Winter Olympics
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok