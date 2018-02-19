Register
14:15 GMT +319 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Building of Council of Europe in Strasbourg

    When 'Best' Ain't Good Enough: Sweden's 'Restrictive' Migrant Policy Under Fire

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (85)
    0 0 0

    Sweden has become more or less synonymous with its generous immigration policy and was even voted the best nation in the world for immigrants. However, this still isn't good enough, as the Nordic nation, which took in the most asylum seekers per capita at the height of the 2015 migrant crisis, has come under fire from the Council of Europe.

    Sweden, which has tightened its asylum routines since the "bumper crop" year of 2015 and introduced an "overly restrictive" asylum policy, should shed some of the restrictions and receive more immigrants, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Nils Muižnieks said in a new report.

    While conceding that Sweden has in many ways been the European leader in migration, Muižnieks argued its leadership did not concern age assessments. Stockholm was criticized for its current assessment routines, in which "at least 80 percent" of the so-called "children" were shown to be adults, Swedish Radio reported.

    Instead of medical procedures based on X-rays or dental examinations, Sweden was advised to introduce "interdisciplinary" methods that would allow psychologists and anthropologists, familiar with the situation in the asylum seekers' home countries, to determine their age.

    FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2015 file photo, a representative of the Swedish Migration Agency 'Migrationsverket', left, helps a migrant family from Syria as they arrive at the train station in Malmo, Sweden (photo used for illustration purpose)
    © AP Photo/ Ola Torkelsson/TT
    Swedish Conservatives' U-Turn: 'Immigration no Longer Profitable'
    The Council of Europe was also critical of Sweden's rules on family reunification, particularly in that Sweden makes a distinction between people with refugee status and those in need of alternative protection. Those in the latter category can only re-unite with their relatives in exceptional cases, which, according to Muižnieks, limits their ability to integrate into Swedish society.

    Muižnieks also expressed his concern over many young refugees "disappearing" after arrival to Sweden, venturing that authorities have failed to address this problem. According to Muižnieks, young people risk becoming victims of human trafficking or other forms of exploitation.

    Lastly, the Council of Europe also argued that "unaccompanied children" should only be sent to Afghanistan if it is ensured that a family network can receive the people in question and give them a safe home.

    READ MORE: 'Don't Want Denmark to Become Like Middle East': MP Roasts Swedish Politics

    "Sweden has been quite generous to refugees and asylum seekers, but the emergency conditions imposed several years ago are no longer needed and you can return to your traditional, better policy toward refugees and asylum seekers," Human Rights Commissioner Nils Muižnieks was quoted as saying by the Aftonbladet daily.

    Nils Muižnieks visited Sweden from October 2 to October 6, 2017. This visit is the basis of his report, which is part of the Council of Europe's recurring review of the human rights situation in member states.

    ​Swedish Immigration Minister Heléne Fritzon retorted that she was well aware of the criticism highlighted by the report. At the same time, she stressed that no change will be introduced until summer 2019, when the temporary asylum law expires. Furthermore, EU countries need to agree on a common refugee policy, she argued. Without consolidated efforts, it would not be possible for Sweden to make any changes, she stressed.

    In 2015, Sweden, a nation of 10 million, took in a record 163,000 asylum seekers.

    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (85)

    Related:

    'Don't Want Denmark to Become Like Middle East': MP Roasts Swedish Politics
    Tags:
    migrant crisis, immigration, Helene Fritzon, Nils Muiznieks, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Most Beautiful Fangirls at the 2018 Winter Olympics
    The Most Beautiful Fangirls at the 2018 Winter Olympics
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok