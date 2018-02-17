Thousands Rally Against Munich Security Conference in Germany (VIDEO)

Around 2,200 people participated in a demonstration against the ongoing Munich Security Conference (NSC) in Germany, local Bayerischer Rundfunk broadcaster reported on Saturday.

The demonstrators shouted slogans including "No to War," "Dismiss NATO," "There Are No Winners in War," according to the media reports.

The rally organizers gathered over 100 protest groups from across Germany.

Kurdish activists campaigning against the ongoing Turkish military offensive in Syria’s Kurdish-held Afrin region joined the protesters.

Baloch Republican Party carried a rally in Munich to protest against Pakistani human rights abuses in Balochistan on occasion of #MunichSecurityConference & participants urged world to hold Pakistan accountable for committing heinous crimes against humanity in Balochistan pic.twitter.com/Fp4SQV5tTN — ShahJamal Bugti (@SJ_Bugti) 17 февраля 2018 г.

The police said that the demonstration was held peacefully, adding that no grave incidents occurred during the protest.

Anti-War Protests Continue in Munich as World Leaders Gather for the Annual Security Conference

Over 4,000 police officers were involved in ensuring security during the rally.

The 54th edition of the MSC is held between Friday and Sunday in Germany, bringing together over 30 heads of state and government and over 100 cabinet ministers from various countries.

During the first decades of its operation, the forum, founded in 1963, was commonly referred to as a "transatlantic family meeting" because allies of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have gathered during the conference.

Over the past decades, the MSC has become an independent venue for policymakers and experts for discussion of international security issues.