19:26 GMT +317 February 2018
    French army soldiers patrol as tourists form a queue at the entrance of the Louvre museum in Paris, France as the French capital is under high security during the UEFA 2016 European Championship

    French Prime Minister Calls for Creation of Pan-European Defense Strategy

    © REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Saturday stressed the need to create a pan-European defense strategy in light of the on-going tensions around the world, including the Middle East.

    "We want a joint strategy, which is indispensable for European defense. We want 'Europe of defense' to be created," Philippe said at the Munich Security Conference, adding that in an interdependent world, Europe could "feel" the tensions going on in different parts of the world, including the Middle East and Asia.

    The French minister also stressed the importance of benefiting from the EU cooperation with NATO, as, according to Philippe, a strong alliance means "a more solid European Union of defense."

    German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen walks along the landing pad after landing on the German navy support ship of the German navy support ship Bonn, in the Aegean Sea, off the Turkish coast on April 20, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ John Macdougall/pool
    Philippe confirmed that France intended to start spending 2 percent of its GDP on defense by 2025 to meet NATO requirements. At the Warsaw summit in 2016, NATO allies reiterated their commitment to end cuts to defense spending, and gradually increase it toward the alliance's designated 2 percent of GDP target within a decade.

    The French minister also underlined that the European Union should "be ambitious together in spite of political chaos that we live through, despite Brexit," set for the end of March 2019.

    On December 11, the Council of the European Union adopted a decision creating a Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) in the area of security and defense. A total of 25 EU member states are participating in PESCO. The framework should allow EU countries to jointly develop defense capabilities as well as to invest in common projects.

