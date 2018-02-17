Four Students, One Policeman Hurt During Anti-Fascist Demonstration in Bologna

At least five people were hurt during clashes with police as anti-fascist activists gathered for a rally against the far-right Forza Nuova party in Bologna, Italy.

The Italian police had to turn water cannons on anti-fascist activists who gathered at Piazza Galvani in Bologna, Italy, to protest a planned speech by the leader of a far-right party, Forza Nuova's Roberto Fiore, who is running for the upcoming parliamentary election.

© AFP 2018/ TIZIANA FABI Thousands of People Protest Against Fascism in Italy (PHOTO)

According to Italian news agency ANSA, four students and one policeman were hurt in the clashes as the police tried to prevent the protesters, who included "leftists, anti-capitalists and anarchists," from occupying the square.

The demonstration, which reportedly gathered some 100 protesters, was joined by Pierluigi Bersani, a former government minister, who is also running in the elections.

According to Bersani, the only way to fight "regurgitated fascists and terroristic phenomenon" is to "go into the streets and go there together."

According to the Washington Post, the protests come amid fears of a revival of neo-fascist sentiment ahead of the election.

The 2018 Italian general election is due to be held on March 4, 2018, after the Italian Parliament was dissolved by President Sergio Mattarella on December 28, 2017. Voters will elect the 630 members of the Chamber of Deputies and the 315 elective members of the Senate of the Republic for the 18th legislature of the Republic of Italy since 1948.